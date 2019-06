- Louie's Ham and Corned Beef is located right off Mack Avenue outside Detroit's Eastern Market. This popular diner has been here for nearly 15 years - and the loyal customers keep coming back.

"The food is great; the service is great. This is my seat here, I only sit at the counter," Rosalind Butler tells us.

Latonya Shorter tells us she loves the ham and cheese omelet. "The texture of [the ham], you just got to love it. That's what they're known for, their ham," she says.

"The recommendations would be for breakfast is the corned beef hash, and for lunch maybe the Louie's Delight with a bowl of bean soup. Our bean and ham soup is really good," says employee Sharice Murff.

The cooks also put ham in the bean soup, and Josh says you can taste the flavor. Owner Martin Gojcaj says their recipe for the soup is top secret. He would divulge their secret for the hash browns, though - whirl oil.

You can watch in the video player above as Josh tries out the soup and the corned beef sandwich. He gives it two thumbs up - and say the portions are worth the money.

Louie's is open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. It's located at 3570 Riopelle Street in Detroit.