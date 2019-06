- Registered Dietician Meghan Sedivy with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market came on The Nine to talk edible dandelion and rose products. Watch in the video player above.

Dandelions and roses are typically backyard conversation, but they are trending in 2019 as foods served on your plate. According to Eater, two of the top foods trends this year are dandelion greens and floral flavors, like rose.



Sedivy joined us to uncover the three surprising health benefits associated with dandelion greens and rose flavored foods.

Find these products and more at https://www.freshthyme.com/.