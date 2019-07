- Famed Detroit musician Kern Brantley along with his super band joined us to give a preview and celebrate Detroit Bass Day. Watch in the video player above.

This year Detroit Bass Day will take place on July 20 at Aretha's Jazz Cafe where the long-awaited Stevie Wonder mural will also be unveiled during the event.

General admission tickets are $10.00 and VIP tickets are $30.00. For more information and advanced tickets, visit www.detroitbassday.com.