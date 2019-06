- The two talented winners of this year's Detroit Grand Prix, Josef Newgarden and Scott Dixon, joined us this morning to recap and celebrate their victorious weekend. Watch in the video player above.

This was the first win for Newgarden on the Raceway at Belle Isle Park street circuit, and his second win of the 2019 season - as he ranks first the championship after the weekend doubleheader. In 15 starts in his career on Belle Isle, Newgarden has seven top-10 finishes with six top-10 starts including winning the 2019 Dual II pole.

Sunday's result marked the first win of the 2019 season for Dixon, the New Zealander racer and five-time IndyCar champion. Dixon now has three wins on Belle Isle in his career - 2012, 2018 Dual I and 2019 Dual II - and 45 wins for his INDYCAR career placing him third all-time in history. In 17 starts at the Raceway on Belle Isle Park Dixon has the three wins, four podiums, 13 top-10 finishes, two pole victories and 15 starts inside the top-10.

Officials estimated approximately 95,000 people attended the 2019 Grand Prix over the course of the three-day weekend.