Detroit Grand Prix Winners come to FOX 2 03 2019 11:33AM Posted Jun 03 2019 11:53AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 03 2019 11:33AM EDT (FOX 2) - The two talented winners of this year's Detroit Grand Prix, Josef Newgarden and Scott Dixon, joined us this morning to recap and celebrate their victorious weekend. Watch in the video player above. 

This was the first win for Newgarden on the Raceway at Belle Isle Park street circuit, and his second win of the 2019 season - as he ranks first the championship after the weekend doubleheader. In 15 starts in his career on Belle Isle, Newgarden has seven top-10 finishes with six top-10 starts including winning the 2019 Dual II pole. 

Sunday's result marked the first win of the 2019 season for Dixon, the New Zealander racer and five-time IndyCar champion. Dixon now has three wins on Belle Isle in his career - 2012, 2018 Dual I and 2019 Dual II - and 45 wins for his INDYCAR career placing him third all-time in history. Watch in the video player above." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chicken Bryan with Carrabba's Italian Grill</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 01:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 01:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Carrabba's Italian Grill Managing Partner Jim Loverdi came in this morning to demo Chicken Bryan. Watch in the video player above. </p><p>CLICK HERE FOR THE RECIPE .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/-matilda-the-musical" title="'Matilda' the Musical" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/_Matilda__the_Musical_0_7346857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/_Matilda__the_Musical_0_7346857_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/_Matilda__the_Musical_0_7346857_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/_Matilda__the_Musical_0_7346857_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/_Matilda__the_Musical_0_7346857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Macomb Civic Theatre Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Performances will take place at Stevenson High School, in Sterling Heights, MI from June 6-9, 2019. The cast age range (4 years old to 'over 50') reflects not only the diversity of MCT, but the fact" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Matilda' the Musical</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 12:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Macomb Civic Theatre (MCT) will be the first community theater group in Macomb County to perform the Tony Award winning production Matilda the Musical, since licensing became available in November 2018.</p><p>Performances will take place at Stevenson High School, in Sterling Heights, MI from June 6-9, 2019.</p><p>This fun, new production has only 4 performance dates: June 6th - 9th 2019, at Stevenson High School, 39701 Dodge Park, Sterling Heights, MI 48313. Tickets are $10 online & $12 at the door.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/registration-opens-for-civic-youth-ensembles" title="Registration opens for Civic Youth Ensembles" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/Registration_opens_for_Civic_Youth_Ensem_0_7346614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/Registration_opens_for_Civic_Youth_Ensem_0_7346614_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/Registration_opens_for_Civic_Youth_Ensem_0_7346614_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/Registration_opens_for_Civic_Youth_Ensem_0_7346614_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/Registration_opens_for_Civic_Youth_Ensem_0_7346614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Director Red Campbell along with five talented young musicians joined us in-studio this morning to talk about the Civic Youth Ensembles, ran by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. Watch in the video player above." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Registration opens for Civic Youth Ensembles</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 11:55AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Director Red Campbell along with five talented young musicians joined us in-studio this morning to talk about the Civic Youth Ensembles, ran by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. Watch in the video player above.</p><p>The Creative Jazz Ensemble opens the doors of the jazz world to all intermediate-to-advanced students including those outside the traditional jazz instrumentation: such as strings, oboe, bassoon, flute, clarinet, horn, euphonium, and tuba. Students in the Creative Jazz Ensemble have the unique opportunity to enhance their understanding of jazz theory and improvisation in a non-traditional setting. These students receive unique musical experience, performing innovative customized arrangements of jazz classics and new favorites.</p><p>The Creative Jazz Ensemble is one of several Civic Youth Ensembles (CYE) groups by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra's music education offerings. For nearly 50 years, CYE has offered training and performance opportunities for musicians of all ages and skill levels-from elementary school students to retirees. CYE musicians rehearse regularly at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center (home of the DSO) and study with a variety of top tutors that even includes DSO musicians. Kamala Harris, Saturday in San Francisco." title="Kamala_1559435457659-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Protester jumps on stage, grabs microphone from Kamala Harris during SF Democratic Convention</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/virginia-beach-officials-id-shooter-who-killed-12-at-city-building"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/01/virginia_beach_victims_1559411479989_7343321_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="PICS Virginia Beach victims 060119-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Officials ID Virginia Beach gunman as city employee</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" 