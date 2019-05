- IndyCar Series driver Ed Jones joined us in-studio to talk Detroit Grand Prix. Watch in the video player above.

The NTT IndyCar Series doubleheader races - the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit - take place on Saturday and Sunday starting at 3:30 pm.

Jones has competed in the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit twice. He has a career-best finish at the Raceway on Belle Isle Park of third and the best start of fourth in the 2018 Dual II. He has finished in the top-nine three times, with an average finish of 10th in four starts and an average starting position of 13.2.

Tickets are currently on sale for the Grand Prix and ticket sales are slightly ahead of this time last year. Tickets start at $45 and fans can get their tickets at DetroitGP.com.