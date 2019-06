- Secretary and Treasurer of the Detroit Kennel Club Rita Van Brandeghen, came in alongside her Newfoundland dog Nelson to share the details of the Detroit Kennel Club Show. Watch in the video player above.

The show will take place on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23. The classes will start at 9:00 am on Saturday and at 8:30 am on Sunday.

Activities showing dogs' intelligence and talents: AKC Obedience Trials, AKC Obedience Rally, the Weight Pull, the Barn Hunt (tests "nose" ability) - and more! Learn more online at https://detroitkennelclub.org/.