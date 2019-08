Detroit native and Disney star Issac Ryan Brown is giving back this Labor Day Weekend. Brown is best known for his leading role on Disney's #1 rated sitcom, "Raven's Home." He stars alongside Raven Symone as her psychic son. His additional television credits include "Blackish;" "How To Get Away With Murder," and "Kim Possible,"

On Friday, August 30th, 2019, Issac will be hosting a FREE BACKPACK GIVEAWAY. He will be providing free backpacks and school supplies to kids in need. The free backpack giveaway is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Van Dyke Place Rental Hall, 22527 Van Dyke Avenue, in Warren. He will also be hosting his annual master class, where he will give local artist the secrets behind "Hollywood."