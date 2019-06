- Program Manager Drew Schultz, along with 2018 winners of the Motown Museum AMPLIFY Vocal Competition Alise King and Reign came on The Nine. The gave us a look at what's in store for the upcoming, annual Detroit festival River Days! Watch in the video player above.

Detroit's kickoff to summer is the 13th Annual Detroit River Days presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort from June 21 through June 23.



This year's Detroit River Days will be held at a new location, West Riverfront Park located at 1801 West Jefferson (between Rosa Parks Boulevard and 8th Street) in Detroit.

The city is celebrating 60 years of the Motor City's signature sound. In partnership with Motown Museum, Detroit River Days will feature performances from the "King of Motown," Smokey Robinson and R&B group Mary Jane Girls.

Festival hours are 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Conservancy will charge a $5 admission fee to help underwrite programming and operational costs for the festival. Each guest will receive a $3 coupon to use towards food from the Kroger Food Truck Rally ($6 minimum purchase). Admission to the festival is FREE before 5 p.m. on Friday, June 21.



Visit www.detroitriverfront.org for more information.