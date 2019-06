- Detroit Singer Al Bettis came on The Nine to give a preview of his upcoming performance. Watch the video player above.

On Wednesday, June 19 at 8:00 pm Bettis will perform at Sound Board as the opener for Singer Michael McDonald.

Tickets for the show start at $50. All guests must be at least 21 years of age with valid photo ID.

Learn more about Bettis at http://www.albettis.com/ and find tickets online here.