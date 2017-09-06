Detroit's Keasha Rigsby gets new bridal show

- Keasha Rigsby is a renowned bridal consultant here in Detroit, whom you may have seen on TLC's hit series "Say Yes To The Dress."

Now she is stepping out on her own to help brides find their perfect wedding dress. Her exclusive bridal boutique will be the feature of a new TV show, "Keasha's Perfect Dress."

Keasha joined us in studio to tell us more about her gowns and her new show. You can hear from her in the video player above.

"Keasha's Perfect Dress" airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on Aspire TV. Check your local cable provider for the channel in your area.

Keasha's boutique, Beautiful Bridal Boutique, is located at 2921 E. Jefferson Avenue. Her boutique is housed in a spacious 7,500 square foot converted 20th century mansion.