- Balkan House Hamtramack's Juma and Ariana Ekic joined us this morning to whip up a Döner Kebab sandwich, authentic from Berlin, Germany. Watch in the video player above.

Below, find the recipe for the Chevapi.

Ingredients:

5lbs of shoulder ground beef 70% meat, 30% fat.

1 tablespoon of salt

1 tablespoon of black pepper

1 tablespoon of garlic powder or ahead of peeled and ground fresh garlic

1 teaspoon of baking soda

Directions:

Mix all these ingredients by hand until completely mixed.

Let it sit in fridge for 8 hours.

After 8 hours it's ready to be grilled. You can use a sausage machine to make the sausage from the mix or use hand to make a sausage shape pattie and grill.

Serve it with pita loaf bread and chopped onions.

Find more information about Balkan House at https://www.facebook.com/thebalkanhouse/.