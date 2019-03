Barbara Millicent Roberts is one of the most recongized women in the world, though, you may know her as Barbie.

She turns 60 this year. For women's history month, Dr. Sabrina is discusses the influence that the doll has had over children through the years through another acronym. This time, it's W-O-M-A-N:

W - Walk the runway

O - Open our minds to diversity

M - Make your dreams big

A - Appreciate Love

N - Nurture Innovation