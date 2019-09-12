< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story428492961" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Easy to make hydrangea wreath type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428492961.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428492961");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_428492961_428492643_180138"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_428492961_428492643_180138";this.videosJson='[{"id":"428492643","video":"604311","title":"Easy%20to%20make%20hydrangea%20wreath","caption":"Kevin%20Miller%20from%20Twigs%20and%20Branches%20shows%20us%20how%20to%20make%20a%20dried%20hydrangea%20wreath.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F12%2FEasy_to_make_hydrangea_wreath_0_7653755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F12%2FEasy_to_make_hydrangea_wreath_604311_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1662907119%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DrtTiB3tdWJsVg6Ixvdh4mjjuFTc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Feasy-to-make-hydrangea-wreath"}},"createDate":"Sep 12 2019 10:38AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_428492961_428492643_180138",video:"604311",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/12/Easy_to_make_hydrangea_wreath_0_7653755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Kevin%2520Miller%2520from%2520Twigs%2520and%2520Branches%2520shows%2520us%2520how%2520to%2520make%2520a%2520dried%2520hydrangea%2520wreath.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/12/Easy_to_make_hydrangea_wreath_604311_1800.mp4?Expires=1662907119&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=rtTiB3tdWJsVg6Ixvdh4mjjuFTc",eventLabel:"Easy%20to%20make%20hydrangea%20wreath-428492643",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Feasy-to-make-hydrangea-wreath"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Sep 12 2019 10:40AM EDT
Video Posted Sep 12 2019 10:38AM EDT data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/12/Easy_to_make_hydrangea_wreath_0_7653755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/12/Easy_to_make_hydrangea_wreath_0_7653755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/12/Easy_to_make_hydrangea_wreath_0_7653755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/12/Easy_to_make_hydrangea_wreath_0_7653755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/12/Easy_to_make_hydrangea_wreath_0_7653755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428492961-428492628" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/12/Easy_to_make_hydrangea_wreath_0_7653755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/12/Easy_to_make_hydrangea_wreath_0_7653755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/12/Easy_to_make_hydrangea_wreath_0_7653755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/12/Easy_to_make_hydrangea_wreath_0_7653755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/12/Easy_to_make_hydrangea_wreath_0_7653755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428492961" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(Fox 2)</strong> - Fall is just around the corner and it's time to start decorating! Hydrangeas come in multiple colors of pink, purple, blue, white, or even green. As they dry they become muted and pretty fall colors fo your front door. Here is how to make an easy dried hydrangea wreath!</p><p>Cutting and drying your Hydrangea:<br> When cutting your hydrangea from the shrub you want to make sure they are partially dry. If they are not dried out at all they could potentially wilt when cutting and if you leave them on the shrub to long. The flowers can lose their color and end up drying out too much where the leaves will crumble. So its best to cut them while the color is still vivid and has a partial crunchy feel to the petals of the hydrangea.</p><p>After you cut them you will remove all the leaves from the stem. Place them in a vase in a cool area with about 1-2 inches of water. The water will help slow the drying process and preserve the bloom better. Once the water is gone, the hydrangea blooms are completed dried and will last! </p><p>Materials<br> -Grapevine wreath/wire wreath<br> -Floral wire/twine<br> -Dried hydrangea blooms<br> -Wreath Hanger</p><p>Making your Wreath<br> If you are using a grapevine wreath you can cut your hydrangea stems to about 8" long and weave them through the grapevine to hold them in place. You can cut the excess stem after they are secured.</p><p>If you are using a wire wreath you can cut them around 6" long and use your floral wired and wrapped the wire around the wreath frame to secure the hydrangea. You will repeat this process by laying the next hydrangea bloom right next to the last one. This will eliminate any gaps between the blooms and make your hydrangea look full.</p><p>Make sure your wreath is full and even throughout and keep a nice clear center in the wreath. If you have a few gaps you can always take smaller blooms and hot glue them to fill in the holes. </p><p>After your hydrangea wreath is full and complete. Now you can add ribbon or other decorative items to the wreath to finish it off. I love drying other florals to give it a little something more! Teen undergoing bone marrow transplant surprised with hospital room makeover Posted Sep 13 2019 01:12PM EDT She has sickle cell anemia and is waiting for her bone marrow transplant. Her mother is going to be her donor.</p><p>"She's very positive. She's a tough little so, whatever she has to take on, she just does it," her mother, Amika Witherspoon, says. </p><p>The long days and nights spent in the hospital can start to take a toll, especially on a teenager. Trapping and relocating a skunk (legally!) without getting sprayed Or, you were trying to trap a raccoon and ended up trapping a skunk instead. </p><p>Our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn comes to the rescue and shows us how to deal with a nuisance skunk. </p><p>Jill uses a live trap, and then relocates the animal. The Michigan DNR says that once you trap an animal, you have to euthanize it or release it promptly. The Whitney's Cityfest celebrates Detroit dining Sept. 13-22 You can hear from them in the video player above, and get their lobster bake recipe below. Road rage fatalities increased 500 percent over 10 years and they're still on the rise, study says BASE jumper's heart-stopping dive from Yosemite National Park's Glacier Point caught on video FDA looking into possible carcinogen found in Zantac, other heartburn medications Andrew Yang, 2020 democratic hopeful, announces plans to give away $1K per month to 10 families 