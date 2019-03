- Wander between Detroit's hottest restaurants this summer for a very special night, benefitting SAY Detroit.

Hosted by Mitch Albom, Detroit Free Press columnist and WJR radio show host, EAT Detroit is a one-night only foodie experience where you can try small plates and specialty cocktails from participating restaurants.

Participating restaurants include: Prime + Proper, Townhouse Detroit, Vertical Detroit, Roast, Grey Ghost Detroit, Parc, Chili Mustard Onions, SheWolf Pastificio & Bar, la Feria Spanish Tapas, LaLanterna, Central Kitchen + Bar, Mootz Pizzeria + Bar and Vicente's Cuban Cuisine.

Mitch Albom joined us in studio to tell us more about the event. You can hear from him in the video player above.

SAY Detroit is a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of Detroit's neediest citizens.

Tickets are on sale now at www.eatdetroit.info.