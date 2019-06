- Training & Development Chef of Hyde Park Restaurant Group, David Culi came on The Nine to demo their grilled vegetables and a 22oz Long Bone Ribeye. Watch in the video player above.

CLICK HERE FOR THE RECIPE.

Hyde Park is an American Prime Steakhouse specializing in USDA prime Wagyu and meats, and boutique cuts of beef.

There will be a Father's Day Surf & Turf two-Course Menu featuring a 6oz Filet & 5oz Lobster Tail for $40.95 special at the steakhouse. Open from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Father's Day. Find a location near you at http://www.hydeparkrestaurants.com/#.