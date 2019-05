For its ninth year, Ferndale Pride on Saturday, June 1, offers more events than ever.

The annual family friendly street fair draws thousands of members of the LGBTQAI community to

celebrate diversity and unity.

More than 180 vendors, as well as bands, disc jockeys and other performers, will converge on downtown

Ferndale for the street fair.

This year's festival footprint includes West Nine Mile Road between Woodward

and Livernois avenues and portions of Planavon and Allen streets near West Nine Mile.

www.ferndalepride.com