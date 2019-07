- Pig and Whiskey Festival Event Organizer Jim Cohenchef, along with Farm Field Table in Ferndale's Sean force, joined us on Thr Nine to celebrate the festival coming back to Ferndale for its tenth year!

The Pig & Whiskey Festival kicks off a weekend of fun, food, drinks and live music on Friday, July 19 in downtown Ferndale. Metro Times is partnering with Woodward Avenue Brewers to close off 9 Mile Road and Troy Street between The WAB and The Emory (east side of Woodard) for the free, all-ages three-day festival.

Please visit www.pigandwhiskeyferndale.com and www.facebook.com/PigandWhiskey to learn more.