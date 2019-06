- Deputy Chief and Chair of West Bloomfield Youth Assistance, Curt Lawson, joined us along with Jamerican Grill Food Truck, to talk about the upcoming rally and create Jerk Chicken and Coconut red peas and rice. Watch in the video player above.

CLICK HERE FOR RECIPE.

West Bloomfield Youth Assistance is hosting its second annual Food Truck Rally in partnership with Orchard Mall on June 7 from 5:00 pm until 9:30 pm. The event is family-friendly and the admittance fee is $5 per family. There will be 21 various food trucks with diverse selections, from cookie dough and donuts to sushi, creative takes on mac and cheese and vegan selections, to name a few. Beyond just food, the event will feature many activities from bounce houses and live music to a beer/wine tent and photobooth. The Food Truck Rally will be held outdoors at the Orchard Mall, 6337 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield, 48322.

This event is the West Bloomfield Youth Assistance's only fundraiser of the year, and all revenue from the event will go towards helping provide vital services to children and families throughout the Greater West Bloomfield area. Visit them on Facebook @WBYouthAssistance or their website at https://wbyouthassistance.org/ to learn more.

Find more information about the Food Truck Rally at https://wbyouthassistance.org/food-truck-rally.