- Interim President of 313 Presents Tom Wilson joined us to talk about individual tickets on-sale for the 2019-2020 Fox Theatre Series. Watch in the video player above.

Save up to 20% now with "Select-Your-Shows" packages by calling the Group Sales Department at (313) 471-3099. Discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more. To learn more, visit 313Presents.com/Ticket-Special-Offers/Groups.