- Detroit Jazz Piano Legend Alvin Waddles came on The Nine to play and give us a preview of the free concert this Friday, June 14. Watch in the video player above.

The concert will take place at Beacon Park in downtown Detroit at 7:00 pm. This is part of a series of monthly concerts presented by The Detroit Jazz Festival in conjunction with the Downtown Detroit Parks.

Alvin Waddles and his trio will present a tribute to the music of Leonard Bernstein. Learn more at http://www.alvinwaddles.com/.