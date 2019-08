- Valentine Distilling Co.'s Cocktail Lounge team has created a new cocktail menu that is sure to please the experienced cocktail connoisseur. The new menu showcases a variety of innovative concoctions available at the classic, speakeasy style bar.



A few new and soon-to-be favorites include: The Eleventh Hour (White Blossom vodka, pear, maple, anise rinse, and lemon), the Robusty Nail (Bourbon, smoke-infused sweet vermouth, honey, and grapefruit expression), and the Bettina (Old Tom Liberator Gin, beet, toasted rosemary, and lemon).



"The creation of this new menu was a team effort," said Heather DeLiso, General Manager at Valentine Distilling Co. "We didn't want to rush the launch of this menu as we wanted to make sure we had every detail just right to showcase the quality of Valentine spirits to our guests. But trust me, the wait was well worth it."



Developing this new menu provided the opportunity to Cocktail Lounge Manager, Laura Shortt, to experiment and devise new cocktail creations as she is a passionate mixologist.



For regular visiting patrons, don't worry, many customer favorites are holding their place on the menu including the Cucumber Chill (cucumber-infused vodka, mint, soda, and lime) and the Pink Petal (Valentine White Blossom vodka, cranberry, and grapefruit). And of course, many classics are continuing to make their appearance as well such as a Sazerac, Manhattan, and Moscow Mule.



"My goal with everything we do is to show our patrons the quality and care we put into our business, from each spirit that is bottled to the cocktails crafted in the lounge," says Rifino Valentine, Founder and President of Valentine Distilling Co. "Quality above all else."



When stopping by the Cocktail Lounge, be sure to save room for dessert! A Detroit Cooler (vodka, cream, vanilla, and Vernor's ginger ale) makes a great treat for a hot summer day. And don't forget to purchase a bottle of your favorite spirit to take home (for continued enjoyment at your leisure) at the end of your visit to the cocktail lounge.



Cocktails on the new menu can be enjoyed exclusively at the Valentine Distilling Co. Cocktail Lounge located at 161 Vester Street in Ferndale. Visit the Cocktail Lounge Monday through Thursday 4:30-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 4:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Sunday 12-6 p.m., and for Happy Hour Monday through Friday 4:30-6:30 p.m. featuring $2 off of all cocktails.

Valentine Distilling Co. Cocktail Lounge | 161 Vester Street - Ferndale, MI 48220