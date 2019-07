- Meta Physica Wellness Center Co-Owner and Therapist Jenaveve Biernat joined us on The Nine to talk about the center's services and how they got their entrepreneurial start with The Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest. Executive Director of Hatch Detroit, Vittoria Katanski, came on to share more about the contest. Watch in the video above.

The Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest helps entrepreneurs achieve their business dreams. Since partnering with Hatch Detroit in 2012, Comerica Bank has awarded $350,000 in prize money to deserving entrepreneurs in Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park.

Find details on services from massages to acupuncture at http://www.metaphysicamassage.com. Learn more and apply for The Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest at www.hatchdetroit.com.