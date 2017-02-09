Low impact, high intensity training with Fuse45 Get Fit Low impact, high intensity training with Fuse45 Fuse45 is a 45-minute low-impact, high-intensity (LIHI) interval training workout designed for efficiency, sustainability and empowerment.

Cofounders, co-owners and instructors Samantha Friedman and Karen Kelman joined us in studio to tell us more about the Fuse45 workouts, including one that is tailored to those with special needs. You can see a schedule of classes at www.fuse45.com.

Fuse45 has a location in West Bloomfield and in Royal Oak. As FOX 2 viewers, you are also eligible to receive unlimited classes for 10 days at either location with the promo code FOXFREE.