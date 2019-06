- Krazy Fit's Dione Johnson and B'yonca Bolden joined us this morning to show off how to get in great shape with their creative bungee cords and kangaroo boots! Watch in the video player above.

The new Krazy Fit studio provides a fun way to maximize workouts without strain and injury to the joints using the bungee cords and kangaroo boots to reduce impact. Available to anyone ages 12 and up, the studio is currently offering new attendees their first class for free. The studio is located at 5127 Allen Rd in Allen Park, MI.

Classes are available in the morning and evening Monday through Saturday. Drop in classes start at $15.00. Packages and personal training are also available.



For more information on how to get Krazy Fit and register for your free class visit: https://www.krazyfitdet.com/. You can also follow Krazy Fit socially via Facebook and Instagram.