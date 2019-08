- Executive Chef & Owner of Great Lakes Chef Catering Services, Tamara Young, came on The Nine along with Director at Gleaners Livingston Distribution Center, Bridget Brown. They joined us to share information about the upcoming Gleaners' annual Iron Chef event, as well as whip up fresh, organic goat cheese ravioli. Watch in the video player above.

Find the recipe below.



Fresh Organic Goat Cheese Ravioli

1oz grana padano shaved

Fresh ground pepper

1/4 oz chiffonade basil

2oz diced house sun dried tomatoes

2oz diced organic yellow tomatoes

1oz extra virgin olive oil

4oz grilled chicken

1/4 oz extra virgin olive oil

1/2 lb organic farm made-goat cheese with fresh herbs

Ravioli dough, prepared ahead of time

Himalayan sea salt

Ground pepper mill

Basil flowers, for garnish

3oz fresh spinach

1/2 oz pepperocinis



1. Cut 3-inch circles in ravioli dough with cutter.

2. Stuff goat cheese mix, in center of circle.

3. Fold over and seal with a fork around edges.

4. Grill chicken breast, pounded out with fresh sea salt and pepper.

5. Sear ravioli on medium heat in saute pan with extra virgin oil until slight browned, sweat garlic until toasted slightly.

6. Add all tomatoes, slightly saute, add chiffonade basil, finish with pepperocinis and wilt spinach slightly.

7. Add butter to smooth out sauce.

8. Julienne chicken breast on top of plate.

9. Garnish with basil flower, fresh shaved grana.

10. Add pepper to taste

Serve!

Gleaners' annual Iron Chef event is coming up on August 8 at 6:00 pm at Bordine's of Brighton. Past champions will be returning to the event for a team head-to-head showdown in celebration of the 15th anniversary. For the Iron Chef event, the competitors' creations feature a secret ingredient, similar to those featured on Food Network's long-standing competition. The chefs are judged by an expert panel and event attendees.

Find more information at https://www.gcfb.org/event/iron-chef-2019/.