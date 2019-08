Director of Development at Cranbrook Institute of Science, Katja Thomakos, along with Curator of Earth and Life Sciences John Zawiskie came on The Nine to talk about the reveal of its new replica, Steggy the Stegosaurus and their Free First Fridays. Watch in the video player above.

Cranbrook Institute of Science will be hosting this Free First Friday with a big reveal of its 21-foot mascot, Steggy the Stegosaurus, on Friday, August 2. Guests will enjoy free general museum admission, plus free admission to the exhibit Doom of the Dinosaurs: Are We Next? from 5:00 pm. to 10:00 pm.

Free First Friday at the Institute of Science is courtesy of the MASCO Corporation Foundation, making general museum admission free every first Friday of the month after 5:00 pm.