Hibachi dinners are a fun outing for the whole family, but you can enjoy the flavors of hibachi at home too.

Chef Will Coleman joined us on The Nine to give us a recipe you might find at a hibachi grill, Grilled Hoisin Glazed Ribs with Sesame & Ginger Broccoli. You can watch in the video player above as he prepares the dish, and get his recipe below.

In a small bowl, mix together soy sauce, water, hoisin sauce, vinegar, grated onion, garlic, and Hibachi Nights Spice Blend.