- Greek Fest Chefs Kathy Sheiko and Kay Nicholas came in to create delicious dessert Galatoboureko (Custard Wrapped in Phyllo Dough). Watch in the video player above.

CLICK HERE FOR THE RECIPE

Enjoy the food, fun and Greek culture at Ya'ssoo Greek Festival at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Bloomfield Hills on Memorial Day weekend from May 24 through May 26.

Learn more on https://www.yassoogreekfestival.com/.