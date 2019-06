-

Founder of Beautifully Wrapped, Officer Zarinah El-Amin Naeem joined us to show off her beautiful headwraps and speak on the cultural significance of them. Watch in the video player above.

El-Amin Naeem is a cultural anthropologist and founded Beautifully Wrapped in 2011 as an international project that strives to promote cultural understanding and spiritual identity through exploring the art of headwrapping and its unique intersection of fashion, tradition, and culture.

She will host a free event to teach the art of headwrapping on Thursday, June 13th at the Southfield Public Library from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, with talented "headwrapologists" to show attendees how to make their own.

There is also currently an exhibit featuring her work on display at the Detroit Public Library until June 30th. There will be a live reception on-location on June 22nd at 2:00 pm. The exhibit features over 150 photographs and several Detroit artists and clergy.

Learn more online at https://www.beautifully-wrapped.com/about-beautifully-wrapped/.