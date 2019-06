- As the Red Wings continue to rebuild, the talent acquired in the draft is a huge piece of the turnaround puzzle.

You can watch it all unfold at Little Caesars Arena at the Hockeytown Draft Party.

The event will be held on Friday as the NHL Draft will be displayed live in the outdoor Chevy Plaza at Little Caesars Arena.

Joining FOX 2 is Brett McWethy with Olympia Entertainment.

According to the company:

"The fun begins at 6 p.m., and continues through the first round of the NHL Entry Draft, highlighted by the Red Wings' selection at sixth overall. The NHL Entry Draft begins at 8 p.m., and will be aired live in Chevrolet Plaza and within Little Caesars Arena.



Leading up to the Red Wings selection, FOX Sports Detroit broadcaster Ken Daniels and several Red Wings alumni, including four-time Stanley Cup Champion Darren McCarty and Hall of Fame defenseman Larry Murphy, will take the stage in Chevrolet Plaza to preview the Red Wings pick, share their Draft memories and discuss the team's young core of prospects.



Red Wings fans in attendance for the Hockeytown Draft Party can enjoy the following:

Opportunity to win great Red Wings prizes, including a VIP Package to Development Camp, tickets to the Red Wings Home Opener, authentic jerseys and merchandise autographed by the Red Wings first-round selection and much more

Red Wings alumni signing autographs on the Via concourse of Little Caesars Arena

Live entertainment from Detroit-based The Dan Rafferty Band starting at 6 p.m.

Opportunity to test hockey skills through interactive games in the Detroit Red Wings Experience, presented by Coca-Cola

FREE parking in the Little Caesars Arena Parking Garage

Discounts on concession prices and drink specials

20 percent discount at the Little Caesars Arena Team Store"



For more information and to RSVP for the Hockeytown Draft Party, visit www.DetroitRedWings.com/DraftParty.