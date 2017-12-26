Holiday drink recipes with Busch's
Christmas has come and gone but the holiday celebrations are far from over.
We're mixing up some festive drinks with Rebecca Wauldron, executive chef from Busch's.
Champagne Cocktail
Yield: One Drink
1 sugar cube
Angostura Bitters or Bitters of Choice
Champagne or sparkling wine
Lemon twist
Soak the sugar cube completely with the bitters and place in a champagne flute. Top with champagne and a lemon twist.
Charred Lemon Sparkler
Yield: 8 Drinks
4 oz Lemon Sage Syrup
4 oz fresh lemon juice
8 oz Gin
Sparkling Wine
In a pitcher or quart jar, combine the lemon sage syrup, fresh lemon juice, and gin. Stir and refrigerate for an hour or until chilled.
For each cocktail: Fill a glass with ice. Add the gin mixture and top with sparkling wine. Stir once. Garnish with a lemon twist and serve.
Cranberry Bourbon Smash
Yield: One Drink
1-2 slices ginger
5-6 cranberries
Leaves from 1 sprig rosemary
2 oz bourbon
1/2 oz lemon juice
1/2 oz simple syrup
Muddle ginger, cranberries and rosemary. Combine remaining ingredients in shaker with ice. Shake, strain into ice filled old-fashioned glass.
Rum & Spiced Apple Old Fashioned
Yield: One Drink
2 oz aged rum
1/2 oz spiced cider syrup (see below)
2 dashes Angostura bitters
Garnish: orange twist
Combine all ingredients in mixing glass with ice. Stir, strain into ice filled old fashioned glass. Garnish.
Spiced Cider Syrup
4 cups fresh apple cider
2 cinnamon sticks
4 allspice berries, whole
1 teaspoon cloves, whole
2 teaspoons black peppercorns, whole
In a medium saucepan, combine cider, cinnamon, allspice, cloves and black pepper. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to a simmer. Keep at a simmer, uncovered, until reduced by 3/4, and consistency is viscous like maple syrup, about 2 hours. Strain and let cool to room temperature. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a month.