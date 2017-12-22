Holiday songs from MSU's Ladies First

Posted: Dec 22 2017 01:20PM EST

Video Posted: Dec 22 2017 01:12PM EST

(WJBK) - Ladies First, the only all-female a cappella group at Michigan State University, joined us on The Nine to spread some holiday cheer. 

You can hear them perform in the video player above. 

