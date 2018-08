- Beacon Park is hosting knockerball!

Think of it like human bumper cars -- just get in the blow up ball and try to stay on your feet.

The event runs 6-9 pm at Beacon Park and costs $5 per game.

Joining FOX 2 is Kjrsten Kirkland and Tanesha Smith, along with David Cowan, director of public spaces for the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

Visit dtebeaconpark.com for more information.