REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Iconic 'Animaniacs' voice actor, Rob Paulsen in Detroit this weekend Iconic 'Animaniacs' voice actor, Rob Paulsen in Detroit this weekend addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/good-day/iconic-animaniacs-voice-actor-rob-paulsen-in-detroit-this-weekend" addthis:title="Iconic 'Animaniacs' voice actor, Rob Paulsen in Detroit this weekend"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423939241.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423939241");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_423939241_423937052_160407"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_423939241_423937052_160407";this.videosJson='[{"id":"423937052","video":"595015","title":"Voice%20Legend%20Rob%20Paulsen%20in%20Detroit","caption":"Rob%20Paulsen%20will%20be%20appearing%20in%20his%20hometown%20at%20Michigan%20Comic%20Con%20on%20August%2016-18th.%20Rob%20is%20currently%20directing%20all%20new%20episodes%20of%20Nickelodeon%27s%20%22Rise%20of%20the%20Teenage%20Mutant%20Ninja%20Turtles%22%20%28he%20also%20voices%20the%20new%20character%20Foot%20Lieutenant%29%2C%20and%20is","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F15%2FVoice_Legend_Rob_Paulsen_in_Detroit_0_7594604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F15%2FVoice_Legend_Rob_Paulsen_in_Detroit_595015_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660488226%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DJfYnlyOrY8tv6WyMcYapBMcSs84","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Ficonic-animaniacs-voice-actor-rob-paulsen-in-detroit-this-weekend"}},"createDate":"Aug 15 2019 10:43AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_423939241_423937052_160407",video:"595015",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/Voice_Legend_Rob_Paulsen_in_Detroit_0_7594604_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Rob%2520Paulsen%2520will%2520be%2520appearing%2520in%2520his%2520hometown%2520at%2520Michigan%2520Comic%2520Con%2520on%2520August%252016-18th.%2520Rob%2520is%2520currently%2520directing%2520all%2520new%2520episodes%2520of%2520Nickelodeon%2527s%2520%2522Rise%2520of%2520the%2520Teenage%2520Mutant%2520Ninja%2520Turtles%2522%2520%2528he%2520also%2520voices%2520the%2520new%2520character%2520Foot%2520Lieutenant%2529%252C%2520and%2520is",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/15/Voice_Legend_Rob_Paulsen_in_Detroit_595015_1800.mp4?Expires=1660488226&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=JfYnlyOrY8tv6WyMcYapBMcSs84",eventLabel:"Voice%20Legend%20Rob%20Paulsen%20in%20Detroit-423937052",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Ficonic-animaniacs-voice-actor-rob-paulsen-in-detroit-this-weekend"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Aug 15 2019 10:58AM EDT
Video Posted Aug 15 2019 10:43AM EDT data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/Voice_Legend_Rob_Paulsen_in_Detroit_0_7594604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/Voice_Legend_Rob_Paulsen_in_Detroit_0_7594604_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/Voice_Legend_Rob_Paulsen_in_Detroit_0_7594604_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/Voice_Legend_Rob_Paulsen_in_Detroit_0_7594604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/Voice_Legend_Rob_Paulsen_in_Detroit_0_7594604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423939241-423937037" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/Voice_Legend_Rob_Paulsen_in_Detroit_0_7594604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/Voice_Legend_Rob_Paulsen_in_Detroit_0_7594604_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/Voice_Legend_Rob_Paulsen_in_Detroit_0_7594604_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/Voice_Legend_Rob_Paulsen_in_Detroit_0_7594604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/Voice_Legend_Rob_Paulsen_in_Detroit_0_7594604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a You know Rob Paulsen. You probably grew up with Rob Paulsen. Your kids are growing up with Rob Paulsen.<br> Name not familiar? What about Pinky from "Pinky and the Brain"? Yakko from "Animaniacs"? A martial-arts expert turtle named Raphael? That's Rob Paulsen, one of Hollywood's busiest, most talented, and most passionate performers who specializes in the art of voice acting, a career that has earned him a Daytime Emmy, three Annie Awards, and a Peabody. </p><p>Rob will be appearing in his hometown at Michigan Comic Con on August 16-18th. Rob is currently directing all new episodes of Nickelodeon's "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" (he also voices the new character Foot Lieutenant), and is on a national live tour of "Animaniacs in Concert!." "Animaniacs" has been in the news lately because of Spielberg's upcoming reboot. id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/classic-car-lovers-crowd-woodward-and-prepare-for-dream-cruise" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/FOX_2_News_0_7595968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/FOX_2_News_0_7595968_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/FOX_2_News_0_7595968_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/FOX_2_News_0_7595968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/FOX_2_News_0_7595968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Classic car lovers crowd Woodward and prepare for Dream Cruise</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/bees-in-the-d-dinner-fundraiser" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/___Bees_in_the_D____dinner_fundraiser_0_7595937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/___Bees_in_the_D____dinner_fundraiser_0_7595937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/___Bees_in_the_D____dinner_fundraiser_0_7595937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/___Bees_in_the_D____dinner_fundraiser_0_7595937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/___Bees_in_the_D____dinner_fundraiser_0_7595937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Bees in the D' dinner fundraiser</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/social-workers-and-community-center-team-up-in-support-of-female-veterans" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/wjbk_female%20vets_081519_1565910837479.JPG_7595880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/wjbk_female%20vets_081519_1565910837479.JPG_7595880_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/wjbk_female%20vets_081519_1565910837479.JPG_7595880_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/wjbk_female%20vets_081519_1565910837479.JPG_7595880_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/wjbk_female%20vets_081519_1565910837479.JPG_7595880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Social workers and community center team up in support of female veterans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/comcast-gifts-150-veterans-with-free-laptops" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/Comcast_gifts_150_veterans_with_free_lap_0_7595785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/Comcast_gifts_150_veterans_with_free_lap_0_7595785_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/Comcast_gifts_150_veterans_with_free_lap_0_7595785_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/Comcast_gifts_150_veterans_with_free_lap_0_7595785_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/Comcast_gifts_150_veterans_with_free_lap_0_7595785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Comcast surprises 150 veterans with free laptops</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/diagnosed-with-liver-cancer-and-now-facing-eviction-warren-woman-and-family-turn-to-gofundme" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/wjbk_diagnosed%20with%20cancer%20eviction_081519_1565908057810.JPG_7595379_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/wjbk_diagnosed%20with%20cancer%20eviction_081519_1565908057810.JPG_7595379_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/wjbk_diagnosed%20with%20cancer%20eviction_081519_1565908057810.JPG_7595379_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/wjbk_diagnosed%20with%20cancer%20eviction_081519_1565908057810.JPG_7595379_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/15/wjbk_diagnosed%20with%20cancer%20eviction_081519_1565908057810.JPG_7595379_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Diagnosed with liver cancer and now facing eviction, Warren woman and family turn to GoFundMe</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8240"></span> <div 