- You know Rob Paulsen. You probably grew up with Rob Paulsen. Your kids are growing up with Rob Paulsen.

Name not familiar? What about Pinky from "Pinky and the Brain"? Yakko from "Animaniacs"? A martial-arts expert turtle named Raphael? That's Rob Paulsen, one of Hollywood's busiest, most talented, and most passionate performers who specializes in the art of voice acting, a career that has earned him a Daytime Emmy, three Annie Awards, and a Peabody.

Rob will be appearing in his hometown at Michigan Comic Con on August 16-18th. Rob is currently directing all new episodes of Nickelodeon's "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" (he also voices the new character Foot Lieutenant), and is on a national live tour of "Animaniacs in Concert!." "Animaniacs" has been in the news lately because of Spielberg's upcoming reboot. He has an Emmy, Annie and Peabody Award.

