Jazz pianist Senri Oe performs

- He used to be a superstar pop artist from japan, but now he's pursuing his love of jazz.

New York Jazz pianist Senri Oe joined FOX 2 this morning to talk about his passion and perform.

Senri Oe played the Detroit Jazzfest and spoke about the energy and feeling of the event, while talking about his career in music spanning about 27 years.

At the age of 47 he transitioned into the jazz realm and found a whole new audience.

Hear his story and watch him perform in the video player above.

