<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418934512" data-article-version="1.0">Jesse Palter live on The Nine</h1>
</header> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_418934512_418931844_112432";this.videosJson='[{"id":"418931844","video":"585680","title":"Jesse%20Palter%20live%20on%20The%20Nine","caption":"Singer%2FSongwriter%20and%20Detroit%20Native%20Jesse%20Palter%20joined%20us%20on%20The%20Nine%20to%20give%20a%20preview%20of%20her%20upcoming%20debut%20album.%20Watch%20in%20the%20video%20player%20above.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F18%2FJesse_Palter_live_on_The_Nine_0_7532291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F18%2FJesse_Palter_live_on_The_Nine_585680_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658084169%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dc1rxywCUtC6O6d7w9XP8Xxb30JM","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fjesse-palter-live-on-the-nine"}},"createDate":"Jul 18 2019 02:56PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_418934512_418931844_112432",video:"585680",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Jesse_Palter_live_on_The_Nine_0_7532291_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Singer%252FSongwriter%2520and%2520Detroit%2520Native%2520Jesse%2520Palter%2520joined%2520us%2520on%2520The%2520Nine%2520to%2520give%2520a%2520preview%2520of%2520her%2520upcoming%2520debut%2520album.%2520Watch%2520in%2520the%2520video%2520player%2520above.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/18/Jesse_Palter_live_on_The_Nine_585680_1800.mp4?Expires=1658084169&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=c1rxywCUtC6O6d7w9XP8Xxb30JM",eventLabel:"Jesse%20Palter%20live%20on%20The%20Nine-418931844",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fjesse-palter-live-on-the-nine"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 03:05PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-418934512"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 02:56PM EDT<span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Jesse_Palter_live_on_The_Nine_0_7532291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Jesse_Palter_live_on_The_Nine_0_7532291_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Jesse_Palter_live_on_The_Nine_0_7532291_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Jesse_Palter_live_on_The_Nine_0_7532291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Jesse_Palter_live_on_The_Nine_0_7532291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418934512-418931829" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Jesse_Palter_live_on_The_Nine_0_7532291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Jesse_Palter_live_on_The_Nine_0_7532291_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Jesse_Palter_live_on_The_Nine_0_7532291_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Jesse_Palter_live_on_The_Nine_0_7532291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Jesse_Palter_live_on_The_Nine_0_7532291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418934512" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - Singer/Songwriter and Detroit Native Jesse Palter joined us on The Nine to give a preview of her upcoming debut album. Watch in the video player above.</p><p>Palter will soon be celebrating her album release at The Magic Bag in Ferndale. She will perform on Tuesday, July 23. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Good Day" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66084" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Good Day Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/healthy-ice-cream-with-blue-cross-blue-shield-of-michigan" title="Healthy ice cream with Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Michigan" data-articleId="418934574" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Pink_out_the_Park_with_the_Detroit_Tiger_0_7532502_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Pink_out_the_Park_with_the_Detroit_Tiger_0_7532502_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Pink_out_the_Park_with_the_Detroit_Tiger_0_7532502_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Pink_out_the_Park_with_the_Detroit_Tiger_0_7532502_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Pink_out_the_Park_with_the_Detroit_Tiger_0_7532502_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tigers Director of Promotions and Special Events Haley Kolff, along with  Chief Development Officer for Karmanos Cancer Institute Katrina Studvent came in-studio to talk the upcoming Pink out the Park. Watch in the video player above." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Healthy ice cream with Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Michigan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 03:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 03:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Michigan Registered Dietitian Grace Derocha joined us this morning to show off her best tips for making healthy ice cream. Watch in the video player above.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/pink-out-the-park-with-the-detroit-tigers" title="Pink out the Park with the Detroit Tigers" data-articleId="418934543" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Pink_out_the_Park_with_the_Detroit_Tiger_0_7532502_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Pink_out_the_Park_with_the_Detroit_Tiger_0_7532502_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Pink_out_the_Park_with_the_Detroit_Tiger_0_7532502_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Pink_out_the_Park_with_the_Detroit_Tiger_0_7532502_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Pink_out_the_Park_with_the_Detroit_Tiger_0_7532502_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tigers Director of Promotions and Special Events Haley Kolff, along with  Chief Development Officer for Karmanos Cancer Institute Katrina Studvent came in-studio to talk the upcoming Pink out the Park. Watch in the video player above." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pink out the Park with the Detroit Tigers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 03:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tigers Director of Promotions and Special Events Haley Kolff, along with Chief Development Officer for Karmanos Cancer Institute Katrina Studvent came in-studio to talk the upcoming Pink out the Park. Watch in the video player above.</p><p>Learn more online at https://www.mlb.com/tigers/tickets/specials/pink-out-the-park . </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/michigan-made-festival" title="Michigan Made Festival" data-articleId="418934326" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Michigan_Made_Festival_0_7532396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Michigan_Made_Festival_0_7532396_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Michigan_Made_Festival_0_7532396_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Michigan_Made_Festival_0_7532396_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Michigan_Made_Festival_0_7532396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Canterbury Village's Keith Aldridge came on The Nine to talk about the upcoming Michigan Made Festival. Watch in the video player above." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Michigan Made Festival</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 03:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Canterbury Village's Keith Aldridge came on The Nine to talk about the upcoming Michigan Made Festival. Watch in the video player above.</p><p>The Michigan Made Festival will include Michigan Made Products from various vendors, including everything from jewelry, outdoor knickknacks, small handmade items, Michigan food and more.</p><p>The festival will take place from Thursday, July 26 through Saturday, July 28 at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/5-things-you-didnt-know-about-the-moon-landing"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/Takeoff%20and%20Aldrin%20Banner_1563409595399.jpg_7530723_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Left: Apollo 11 during takeoff. Right: Buzz Aldrin walks on the surface of the moon. (Photos courtesy of NASA)" title="Takeoff and Aldrin Banner_1563409595399.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>5 things you didn't know about the moon landing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-and-world-news/common-hashtags-parents-use-on-kids-photos-can-put-them-at-risk-on-social-media-nonprofit-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/getty_socialmediafile_071619_1563323511919_7527487_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A person looking through social media applications on a smartphone is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images)" title="getty_socialmediafile_071619-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Common hashtags parents use on kids' photos can put them at risk on social media, nonprofit says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/retired-supreme-court-justice-john-paul-stevens-dies-at-99"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens testifies before the Senate Committee on Campaign Finance on Capitol Hill April 30, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Allison Shelley/Getty Images)" title="487457963_1563323970026-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/woman-warns-of-rare-condition-after-little-sister-has-seizure-like-reaction-to-hair-curling"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Hair%20being%20curled_GETTY_1563311128997.jpg_7526905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A model gets her hair curled. In extremely rare cases, hair grooming can cause seizure-like reactions in children. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)" title="Hair being curled_GETTY_1563311128997.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman warns of rare condition after little sister has seizure-like reaction to hair curling</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4191_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4191"></span> <div id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/25-year-old-bicyclist-killed-in-lenox-township" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>25-year-old bicyclist killed in Lenox Township</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/house-approves-15-minimum-wage-senate-prospects-are-dim" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/getty_nancypelosifile_071819_1563467890869_7531996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/getty_nancypelosifile_071819_1563467890869_7531996_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/getty_nancypelosifile_071819_1563467890869_7531996_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/getty_nancypelosifile_071819_1563467890869_7531996_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/getty_nancypelosifile_071819_1563467890869_7531996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Speaker&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;House&#x20;Nancy&#x20;Pelosi&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;July&#x20;17&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;By&#x20;Bill&#x20;Clark&#x2f;CQ&#x20;Roll&#x20;Call&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>House approves $15 minimum wage, Senate prospects are dim</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/macomb-township-serial-pool-pooper-has-been-identified-banned-for-the-summer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk_serial%20pooper_071519_1563232479241.JPG_7524267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk_serial%20pooper_071519_1563232479241.JPG_7524267_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk_serial%20pooper_071519_1563232479241.JPG_7524267_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk_serial%20pooper_071519_1563232479241.JPG_7524267_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk_serial%20pooper_071519_1563232479241.JPG_7524267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Macomb Township serial pool pooper has been identified, banned for the summer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/warning-leaving-bottled-water-in-your-car-could-start-a-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/wjbk-water%20in%20hot%20car%20fire-071819_1563465756501.jpg_7531965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/wjbk-water%20in%20hot%20car%20fire-071819_1563465756501.jpg_7531965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/wjbk-water%20in%20hot%20car%20fire-071819_1563465756501.jpg_7531965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/wjbk-water%20in%20hot%20car%20fire-071819_1563465756501.jpg_7531965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/wjbk-water%20in%20hot%20car%20fire-071819_1563465756501.jpg_7531965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Warning: Leaving bottled water in your car could start a fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lansing-man-accused-of-abusing-locking-5-kids-in-dungeon-pleads-no-contest" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/07/27/bkgd2_1532699474924_5856741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/07/27/bkgd2_1532699474924_5856741_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/07/27/bkgd2_1532699474924_5856741_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/07/27/bkgd2_1532699474924_5856741_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/07/27/bkgd2_1532699474924_5856741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x3a;&#x20;Ingham&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lansing man accused of abusing, locking 5 kids in 'dungeon' pleads no contest</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div 