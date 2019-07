- Singer/Songwriter and Detroit Native Jesse Palter joined us on The Nine to give a preview of her upcoming debut album. Watch in the video player above.

Palter will soon be celebrating her album release at The Magic Bag in Ferndale. She will perform on Tuesday, July 23. Doors will open at 8:00 pm and tickets are $15.

Learn more at http://www.themagicbag.com/concerts-magicbag/jesse-palter.