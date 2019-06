- This week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us some of her favorite hacks, using Dawn dish soap.

Jill says that Dawn will do things that other products will not because it contains alcohol, so it cuts through dirt and grease better than some other products.

The first thing that Jill did was make her own ice packs using Ziploc bags and Dawn. The beauty of this is that you can custom make the size and fullness that you need for you specific situation/injury. Just choose a bag and fill as much as needed. Lay them flat in the freezer. Within a couple of hours, you'll have a reusable icepack.

The second thing Jill did was clean her oven racks. This will also work for grill grates. Just place them in a sink full of enough water to cover them (Jill used her bath tub), add ½ cup - 1 cup of Dawn dish soap, mix it around, and let it sit. Jill let hers sit for a couple of hours. After that, you can easily scrub the crud off of the racks/grates.

Jill said that the spray from the shower was enough to make the build-up of crud fall off of hers. Just make sure you rinse fully, and you're done. If yours are really bad, you may need to let them soak longer.

Hack number three was removing a stain from the cement floor on Jill's back porch. This works particularly well for greasy stains. (It also works for oil stains in garages and on driveways.) Just cover the stain with Dawn liquid and let it sit.

Jill says to let it sit for a least 30 minutes, but she let hers sit for a couple of hours. After that, she came back and gave it a quick scrub with a scrub brush and then rinsed it with a spray from the hose. The spot came so clean that it is now cleaner than the rest of the porch!

The final hack was cleaning an oily stain from clothing. Jill has a favorite dress that picked up some kind of oily stain over two years ago! She has tried so many tricks, but none has fully removed the stain. She soaked the spot in Dawn and let it sit for a few hours. Then, she threw it in with a regular load of laundry.

While the stain did not come out entirely, it did get lighter.

Jill says she's going to do another cycle or two of the same process and she thinks she can get the stain all the way out. She also says that she thinks if she had worked on it with Dawn from the beginning, it would have been much easier to remove.

You may want to test the treatment on an inconspicuous spot first, just to make sure that you're not going to damage the garment, but Jill was already thinking the dress was a total loss, so she was willing to experiment with it. Jill also reminds us not to put an item through the dryer until the stain is out. Drying it can help lock it in, making removal tougher.

There you have it… four news ways to use a product that you may already have in your house, thanks to Jill of All Trades!

PROJECT RATING: Super Easy

To watch Jill show you what she did, click on the video player above.