h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423035857" data-article-version="1.0">Baking a cheesecake in your smoker with Jill of All Trades</h1>
</header> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Baking a cheesecake in your smoker with Jill of All Trades&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/good-day/jill-of-all-trades/baking-a-cheesecake-in-your-smoker-with-jill-of-all-trades" data-title="Baking a cheesecake in your smoker with Jill of All Trades" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/good-day/jill-of-all-trades/baking-a-cheesecake-in-your-smoker-with-jill-of-all-trades" addthis:title="Baking a cheesecake in your smoker with Jill of All Trades"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423035857.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423035857");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_423035857_423034947_161864"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_423035857_423034947_161864";this.videosJson='[{"id":"423034947","video":"593178","title":"Baking%20a%20cheesecake%20in%20your%20smoker%20with%20Jill%20of%20All%20Trades","caption":"This%20week%2C%20Jill%20Washburn%2C%20our%20Jill%20of%20All%20Trades%2C%20puts%20a%20twist%20on%20using%20a%20barbeque%20smoker%20by%20baking%20a%20cheesecake%20in%20it.%20Yep%21%20You%20read%20that%20right%21","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F09%2FBaking_a_cheesecake_in_your_smoker_with__0_7583928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F09%2FBaking_a_cheesecake_in_your_smoker_with_Jill_of__593178_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659974519%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D3pUPa3d0p8nbMYaZCr8-OofYsuo","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fjill-of-all-trades%2Fbaking-a-cheesecake-in-your-smoker-with-jill-of-all-trades"}},"createDate":"Aug 09 2019 12:02PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_423035857_423034947_161864",video:"593178",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Baking_a_cheesecake_in_your_smoker_with__0_7583928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"This%2520week%252C%2520Jill%2520Washburn%252C%2520our%2520Jill%2520of%2520All%2520Trades%252C%2520puts%2520a%2520twist%2520on%2520using%2520a%2520barbeque%2520smoker%2520by%2520baking%2520a%2520cheesecake%2520in%2520it.%2520Yep%2521%2520You%2520read%2520that%2520right%2521",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/09/Baking_a_cheesecake_in_your_smoker_with_Jill_of__593178_1800.mp4?Expires=1659974519&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=3pUPa3d0p8nbMYaZCr8-OofYsuo",eventLabel:"Baking%20a%20cheesecake%20in%20your%20smoker%20with%20Jill%20of%20All%20Trades-423034947",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fjill-of-all-trades%2Fbaking-a-cheesecake-in-your-smoker-with-jill-of-all-trades"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 12:04PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-423035857"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 12:02PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 12:05PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/wjbk-smoked%20cheesecake-080919_1565366674532.jpg_7583885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/wjbk-smoked%20cheesecake-080919_1565366674532.jpg_7583885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/wjbk-smoked%20cheesecake-080919_1565366674532.jpg_7583885_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/wjbk-smoked%20cheesecake-080919_1565366674532.jpg_7583885_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/wjbk-smoked%20cheesecake-080919_1565366674532.jpg_7583885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423035857-423035697" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/wjbk-smoked%20cheesecake-080919_1565366674532.jpg_7583885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/wjbk-smoked%20cheesecake-080919_1565366674532.jpg_7583885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/wjbk-smoked%20cheesecake-080919_1565366674532.jpg_7583885_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/wjbk-smoked%20cheesecake-080919_1565366674532.jpg_7583885_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/wjbk-smoked%20cheesecake-080919_1565366674532.jpg_7583885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423035857" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - This week, Jill Washburn, our Jill of All Trades, puts a twist on using a barbeque smoker by baking a cheesecake in it. Yep! You read that right! </p><p>She baked a cheesecake in a smoker, and you can, too. </p><p>Actually, Jill says, you could bake all kinds of desserts in a smoker. Anything that you think would benefit from the flavor of a little smokiness would work. Pecan desserts would be great. Cherry or apple desserts would work. Use your imagination, says Jill.</p><p>Here's how Jill did it. Her friend, Tony, preheated the smoker to 300 degrees. He used charcoal briquettes and chunks of dried maple wood. Once the smoker was up to temp, Jill placed the cheesecake inside. Then, they waited. </p><p>It takes 1 ½ to 2 ½ hours for the cheesecake to bake. During that time, you'll have to monitor the temperature of the smoker to make sure that it stays in the temp range that you want. </p><p>The cheesecake is done when you can tap the side of the pan and see it jiggle a little, but not see ripples (as if it's still liquid). Once you pull it from the smoker, you have to let it cool completely. It needs time to cool and let the flavors mellow. If you try to eat it right away, it won't taste as good.</p><p>Once it's cool, you can serve it with your favorite topping. Jill chose a burnt sugar cream sauce, which is basically a caramel sauce. Whipped cream would be a great addition, too. The recipes that Jill used are from The Barbecue Bible. You'll find them below.</p><p>***NOTE*** Jill says that next time, she would smoke it at a higher temp, so that it bakes faster and is slightly less smoky in flavor.</p><p>PROJECT RATING: Medium (It's a time commitment to babysit the smoker.)</p><p>To watch Jill show you how she did it, just click on the video player above.</p><p>SMOKED CHEESECAKE</p><p>For the crust:<br> 12 oz. graham crackers, finely crushed<br> 3 T. light brown sugar<br> 6 T. melted butter (or more, if needed for a cohesive crust)</p><p>For the filling:<br> 4 8-0z. packages cream cheese, room temperature<br> 1 C. light brown sugar, packed<br> 1 t. finely grated lemon zest<br> 1 T. fresh lemon juice<br> 2 t. vanilla extract<br> 2 T. butter, melted<br> 5 large eggs</p><p>RECIPE STEPS<br> Step 1: Preheat your oven to 400 degrees (or set up a grill for indirect grilling and preheat to the same). Lightly oil the springform pan. Wrap the outside with aluminum foil.</p><p>Step 2: Make the crust: Break the cookies into pieces and grind to a fine powder with the 2 tablespoons light brown sugar in the food processor. Add the melted butter and pulse the processor to obtain a crumbly dough. Press it into the bottom and halfway up the sides of the springform pan. Bake the crust until lightly browned, 5 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool.</p><p>Step 3: Make the filling. Wipe out the processor bowl or use a stand mixer. Add the cream cheese, 1 cup sugar, vanilla, and lemon zest and process/beat until smooth. Work in the eggs one by one, beating/processing until smooth after each addition. Pour the batter into the springform pan. Tap the pan on the counter a few times to knock out any air bubbles.</p><p>Step 4: Meanwhile, light your smoker according to the manufacturer's instructions and preheat to 300 degrees. Add the wood as specified by the manufacturer.</p><p>Step 5: Smoke the cheesecake until the top is bronzed with smoke and the filling is set, 1-1/2 to 2 hours or more. To test for doneness: gently poke the side of the pan-the filling will jiggle, not ripple. Alternatively, insert a slender metal skewer in the center: it should come out clean. Transfer the cheesecake to a wire rack to cool to room temperature. Refrigerate until serving. (The cheesecake can be made up to 8 hours ahead.) Let the cheesecake warm slightly at room temperature before serving.</p><p>Step 6: Run a slender knife around the inside of the springform pan. Loosen and remove the ring. If serving the Burnt Sugar Cream Sauce, pour it over the cheesecake (or serve on the side). Cut into slices and dig in.</p><p><br> BURNT SUGAR CREAM SAUCE</p><p>1 ½ C. sugar<br> ½ C. water<br> 1 C. heavy cream<br> 1 t. vanilla extract</p><p>RECIPE STEPS<br> Step 1: Place the sugar and water in a heavy saucepan, but do not stir. Cover the pan and place over high heat for 3 minutes. Uncover the pan and continue cooking the sugar until dark brown and very fragrant. Swirl the pan so the sugar browns evenly, but don't stir. Take care not to get any molten sugar on your hands.</p><p>Step 2: Remove the pan from the heat and add the cream. The mixture will bubble up like Mount Vesuvius-it's supposed to. Return the pan to the heat and whisk until the cream is completely dissolved. Whisk in the vanilla. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Jill of All Trades Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Changing_your_taillight_with_Jill_of_All_0_7568711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Changing_your_taillight_with_Jill_of_All_0_7568711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Changing_your_taillight_with_Jill_of_All_0_7568711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Changing_your_taillight_with_Jill_of_All_0_7568711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Changing_your_taillight_with_Jill_of_All_0_7568711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us how easy it can be to change a taillight on a vehicle." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Changing your taillight with Jill of All Trades</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 12:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us how easy it can be to change a taillight on a vehicle. </p><p>Not every vehicle will be as easy to work on as Jill's 2011 Grand Cherokee is, but a lot of them are very similar. </p><p>Jill recommends searching Youtube for a video specific to your vehicle's make and model, so that you know the exact process that will work for you. Jill's was super easy. The whole swapping process of old-to-new only took minutes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/jill-of-all-trades/jill-s-campfire-cobbler-recipe-for-summer" title="Jill's Campfire Cobbler recipe for summer" data-articleId="420434578" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Jill_s_Campfire_Cobbler_recipe_for_summe_0_7551635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Jill_s_Campfire_Cobbler_recipe_for_summe_0_7551635_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Jill_s_Campfire_Cobbler_recipe_for_summe_0_7551635_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Jill_s_Campfire_Cobbler_recipe_for_summe_0_7551635_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Jill_s_Campfire_Cobbler_recipe_for_summe_0_7551635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This week our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us a dessert that you can make at home or at a camp site." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jill's Campfire Cobbler recipe for summer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 11:30AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us a dessert that you can make at home or at a camp site. And, it's super easy. All you need is a cake mix, some fresh berries or canned pie filling, a few pats of butter, some foil, and a way to heat it.</p><p>The recipe is a loose guideline, and you can use your imagination for flavor combinations. To start, though, we'll do a basic version. </p><p>Take a couple of scoops of cherry pie filling (maybe 1/3 of a can) and put it in the middle of a fairly large piece of foil. Next, cover it with 1/3 - ½ cup of white cake mix. Top that with a few good-sized pats of butter. That's it! </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/jill-of-all-trades/cleaning-the-patio-furniture-with-non-toxic-chemicals" title="Cleaning the patio furniture with non-toxic chemicals" data-articleId="419145289" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/Cleaning_the_patio_furniture_with_non_to_0_7535040_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/Cleaning_the_patio_furniture_with_non_to_0_7535040_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/Cleaning_the_patio_furniture_with_non_to_0_7535040_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/Cleaning_the_patio_furniture_with_non_to_0_7535040_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/19/Cleaning_the_patio_furniture_with_non_to_0_7535040_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This week, Jill Washburn, our Jill of All Trades, goes in search of non-toxic ways to clean patio furniture." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cleaning the patio furniture with non-toxic chemicals</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 01:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 01:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week, Jill Washburn, our Jill of All Trades, goes in search of non-toxic ways to clean patio furniture. Hers was covered with mossy-type green growths.</p><p>Jill tried all of her favorite natural cleaners, straight vinegar, 91% rubbing alcohol, and peroxide. They had limited results, if any. </p><p>Two things worked really well on Jill's furniture. The first was straight bleach. While it's not non-toxic, it was effective. It worked on both the solid surfaces and the woven mesh surfaces on the chaises. Jill brushed it on with a scrub brush, let it sit for a bit, and then hosed it off. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> (CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP/Getty Images)" title="AmazonDeforestationFoodScarcty_Banner_Getty_1565400050419-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Climate change will make food scarce, expensive, and low in nutritional value, report says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/outback-steakhouse-apologizes-to-family-over-noise-complaint-about-son-with-special-needs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/GettyImages-917650712%20THUMB_1565394357034.jpg_7584570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: An Outback Steakhouse restaurant on Georgia Ave. is photographed in Silver Spring, Maryland. (Photo by Deb Lindsey For The Washington Post via Getty Images)" title="917650712_1565394357034-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Outback Steakhouse apologizes to family over 'noise complaint' about son with special needs</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4191_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4191"></span> <div id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/rally-held-to-demand-justice-for-mother-of-seven-killed-at-rouge-park" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/Rouge%20Park%20rally3_1565489767612.jpg_7586233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/Rouge%20Park%20rally3_1565489767612.jpg_7586233_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/Rouge%20Park%20rally3_1565489767612.jpg_7586233_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/Rouge%20Park%20rally3_1565489767612.jpg_7586233_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/Rouge%20Park%20rally3_1565489767612.jpg_7586233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Rally held to demand justice for mother of seven killed at Rouge Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fightlikedes-foundation-raises-money-for-college-scholarships" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/Fight%20Like%20Des_1565479411130.jpg_7585794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/Fight%20Like%20Des_1565479411130.jpg_7585794_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/Fight%20Like%20Des_1565479411130.jpg_7585794_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/Fight%20Like%20Des_1565479411130.jpg_7585794_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/Fight%20Like%20Des_1565479411130.jpg_7585794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FightLikeDes Foundation raises money for college scholarships</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/two-suspects-caught-after-a-home-invasion-chase-and-crash-from-warren-to-hazel-park" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/From%20Warren%20to%20Hazel%20Park2_1565476598451.jpg_7585696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/From%20Warren%20to%20Hazel%20Park2_1565476598451.jpg_7585696_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/From%20Warren%20to%20Hazel%20Park2_1565476598451.jpg_7585696_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/From%20Warren%20to%20Hazel%20Park2_1565476598451.jpg_7585696_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/From%20Warren%20to%20Hazel%20Park2_1565476598451.jpg_7585696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Two suspects caught after a home invasion, chase and crash from Warren to Hazel Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-search-for-11-year-old-darius-ross" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/MSSING%20PERSON%20DARIOUS%20ROSS_1565437998685.jpg_7585376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/MSSING%20PERSON%20DARIOUS%20ROSS_1565437998685.jpg_7585376_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/MSSING%20PERSON%20DARIOUS%20ROSS_1565437998685.jpg_7585376_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/MSSING%20PERSON%20DARIOUS%20ROSS_1565437998685.jpg_7585376_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/MSSING%20PERSON%20DARIOUS%20ROSS_1565437998685.jpg_7585376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police search for 11-year-old Darius Ross</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/miracle-field-of-north-oakland-gives-special-children-a-chance-to-play-ball" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/0B6CCFE2AFE34FA9A06CB431BA83882A_1565410618044_7585578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/0B6CCFE2AFE34FA9A06CB431BA83882A_1565410618044_7585578_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/0B6CCFE2AFE34FA9A06CB431BA83882A_1565410618044_7585578_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/0B6CCFE2AFE34FA9A06CB431BA83882A_1565410618044_7585578_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/0B6CCFE2AFE34FA9A06CB431BA83882A_1565410618044_7585578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Miracle Field of North Oakland gives special children a chance to play ball</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8240"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 