href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/let-it-rip">Let it Rip</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/whats-hot">What's Hot</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-e-reports">FOXe Reports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-2-news-app">FOX 2 News App</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/forever-21-reportedly-considering-filing-for-bankruptcy"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/getty_forever21storefront_082819_1567037835278_7623618_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Forever 21 reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/forever-21-reportedly-considering-filing-for-bankruptcy">Forever 21 reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/oakland-company-behind-first-marijuana-breathalyzer-raises-fresh-30m-in-funding"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/28/TX281A_FIRST%20POT%20BREATHALYZER_00.00.01.17_1567013736590.png_7622388_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Oakland company behind first marijuana breathalyzer raises fresh $30M in funding"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/oakland-company-behind-first-marijuana-breathalyzer-raises-fresh-30m-in-funding">Oakland company behind first marijuana breathalyzer raises fresh $30M in funding</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-weekend-should-pit-bulls-and-other-dangerous-dogs-be-banned-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/Let_it_Rip_Weekend__Should_Pit_bulls_and_0_7620263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Let it Rip Weekend: Should Pit bulls and other dangerous dogs be banned?"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-weekend-should-pit-bulls-and-other-dangerous-dogs-be-banned-">Let it Rip Weekend: Should Pit bulls and other dangerous dogs be banned?</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/german-city-offering-11-million-if-you-can-prove-it-doesnt-exist"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/BielefeldDoesntExist_Banner_Getty_1566929181892_7619957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="German city offering $1.1 million if you can prove it doesn't exist"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/german-city-offering-11-million-if-you-can-prove-it-doesnt-exist">German city offering $1.1 million if you can prove it doesn't exist</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/forever-21-reportedly-considering-filing-for-bankruptcy">Forever 21 reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/oakland-company-behind-first-marijuana-breathalyzer-raises-fresh-30m-in-funding">Oakland company behind first marijuana breathalyzer raises fresh $30M in funding</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-weekend-should-pit-bulls-and-other-dangerous-dogs-be-banned-">Let it Rip Weekend: Should Pit bulls and other dangerous dogs be banned?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/german-city-offering-11-million-if-you-can-prove-it-doesnt-exist">German city offering $1.1 million if you can prove it doesn't exist</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/rare-sighting-of-black-bear-eating-condor-in-big-sur">Rare sighting of black bear eating condor in Big Sur</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/police-new-mexico-man-stole-22-boxes-of-ice-cream-bars">Police say New Mexico man stole 22 boxes of ice cream bars</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/live">Live</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <div id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/weather/weather-app">FOX 2 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/airport-delays">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/gas-tracker">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Weather Stories</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/dorian-barreling-toward-florida-with-president-trumps-mar-a-lago-in-storms-projected-path"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/29/GettyImages-1140183771%20THUMB_1567126076195.jpg_7626005_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dorian barreling toward Florida with President Trump's Mar-a-Lago in storm's projected path"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/dorian-barreling-toward-florida-with-president-trumps-mar-a-lago-in-storms-projected-path">Dorian barreling toward Florida with President Trump's Mar-a-Lago in storm's projected path</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/hurricane-dorian-thursday-forecast"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/20192411200_GOES16-ABI-FL-GEOCOLOR-AL052019-2000x2000_1567081334019_7624387_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""A big deal:" Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/hurricane-dorian-thursday-forecast">"A big deal:" Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/polar-coaster-winter-farmers-almanac-predicts-intense-cold-snowfall-to-come-in-2019-20"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/getty_snownycfile_082619_1566864283361_7618255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="‘Polar Coaster Winter': Farmers' Almanac predicts intense cold, snowfall to come in 2019-20"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/polar-coaster-winter-farmers-almanac-predicts-intense-cold-snowfall-to-come-in-2019-20">‘Polar Coaster Winter': Farmers' Almanac predicts intense cold, snowfall to come in 2019-20</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/amazon-fires-continue-to-rage-as-critics-government-engage-in-bitter-dispute-over-who-is-to-blame"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/ugcapproved_amazonsatellitefire_082219_1566503601421_7610112_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Amazon fires continue to rage as critics, government engage in bitter dispute over who is to blame"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/amazon-fires-continue-to-rage-as-critics-government-engage-in-bitter-dispute-over-who-is-to-blame">Amazon fires continue to rage as critics, government engage in bitter dispute over who is to blame</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Weather Lab</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/dorian-barreling-toward-florida-with-president-trumps-mar-a-lago-in-storms-projected-path">Dorian barreling toward Florida with President Trump's Mar-a-Lago in storm's projected path</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/hurricane-dorian-thursday-forecast">"A big deal:" Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/polar-coaster-winter-farmers-almanac-predicts-intense-cold-snowfall-to-come-in-2019-20">‘Polar Coaster Winter': Farmers' Almanac predicts intense cold, snowfall to come in 2019-20</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/amazon-fires-continue-to-rage-as-critics-government-engage-in-bitter-dispute-over-who-is-to-blame">Amazon fires continue to rage as critics, government engage in bitter dispute over who is to blame</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/amazon-wildfires-can-be-seen-from-space-nasa-images-show">Amazon wildfires can be seen from space, NASA images show</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/july-was-hottest-month-ever-recorded">July was hottest month ever recorded</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-mornings" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-mornings" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Mornings</a> <div id="drop-nav-mornings" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/contests/fox-2-mug-contest">Mug Contest</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/cooking-school">Cooking School</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/amys-angels">Amy's Angels</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/doctor-is-in">The Doctor is In</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/get-fit">Get Fit</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/entertainment/the-jazz-cafe">The Jazz Cafe</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/jill-of-all-trades">Jill of All Trades</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/jill-of-all-trades/can-t-find-the-right-size-vent-cover-enter-the-multi-tool"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Can_t_find_the_right_size_vent_cover__En_0_7627100_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Can't find the right size vent cover? Enter the multi-tool"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/jill-of-all-trades/can-t-find-the-right-size-vent-cover-enter-the-multi-tool">Can't find the right size vent cover? Enter the multi-tool</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/lee-thomas-gives-ted-talk-about-learning-positivity-through-vitiligo"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-lee-ted-talk-083019_1567174943651_7626579_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lee Thomas gives TED Talk about learning positivity through vitiligo"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/lee-thomas-gives-ted-talk-about-learning-positivity-through-vitiligo">Lee Thomas gives TED Talk about learning positivity through vitiligo</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/cooking-with-hatch-green-chiles-with-lucky-s-market"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/29/Cooking_with_Hatch_green_chiles_with_Luc_0_7625017_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Cooking with Hatch green chiles with Lucky's Market"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/cooking-with-hatch-green-chiles-with-lucky-s-market">Cooking with Hatch green chiles with Lucky's Market</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/healthy-eating-with-clean-plates-detroit-delivery"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/29/Healthy_eating_with_Clean_Plates_Detroit_0_7624970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Healthy eating with Clean Plates Detroit delivery"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/healthy-eating-with-clean-plates-detroit-delivery">Healthy eating with Clean Plates Detroit delivery</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">FOX 2 Mornings</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/jill-of-all-trades/can-t-find-the-right-size-vent-cover-enter-the-multi-tool">Can't find the right size vent cover? Enter the multi-tool</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/lee-thomas-gives-ted-talk-about-learning-positivity-through-vitiligo">Lee Thomas gives TED Talk about learning positivity through vitiligo</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/cooking-with-hatch-green-chiles-with-lucky-s-market">Cooking with Hatch green chiles with Lucky's Market</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/healthy-eating-with-clean-plates-detroit-delivery">Healthy eating with Clean Plates Detroit delivery</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/detroit-native-and-disney-star-isaac-ryan-brown-gives-back">Detroit native and Disney Star Isaac Ryan Brown gives back</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/amy-s-angels/wish-upon-a-teen-surprises-girl-with-heart-disease-with-decorated-hospital-room">Wish Upon a Teen surprises girl with heart disease with decorated hospital room</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; Can't find the right size vent cover? Enter the multi-tool Posted Aug 30 2019 12:38PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 30 2019 12:28PM EDT Enter the multi-tool"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426374110.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426374110");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_426374110_426373020_199297"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_426374110_426373020_199297";this.videosJson='[{"id":"426373020","video":"600226","title":"Can%27t%20find%20the%20right%20size%20vent%20cover%3F%20Enter%20the%20multi-tool","caption":"This%20week%2C%20Jill%20Washburn%2C%20our%20Jill%20of%20All%20Trades%2C%20helped%20out%20Producer%20Connie%20with%20a%20nagging%20little%20problem%20in%20her%20Front%20Room.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F30%2FCan_t_find_the_right_size_vent_cover__En_0_7627100_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F30%2FCan_t_find_the_right_size_vent_cover__Enter_the__600226_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661790519%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DZLRm7SpQT6i7in1xEmI5PyG4tsk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fjill-of-all-trades%2Fcan-t-find-the-right-size-vent-cover-enter-the-multi-tool"}},"createDate":"Aug 30 2019 12:28PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_426374110_426373020_199297",video:"600226",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Can_t_find_the_right_size_vent_cover__En_0_7627100_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"This%2520week%252C%2520Jill%2520Washburn%252C%2520our%2520Jill%2520of%2520All%2520Trades%252C%2520helped%2520out%2520Producer%2520Connie%2520with%2520a%2520nagging%2520little%2520problem%2520in%2520her%2520Front%2520Room.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/30/Can_t_find_the_right_size_vent_cover__Enter_the__600226_1800.mp4?Expires=1661790519&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=ZLRm7SpQT6i7in1xEmI5PyG4tsk",eventLabel:"Can%27t%20find%20the%20right%20size%20vent%20cover%3F%20Enter%20the%20multi-tool-426373020",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fjill-of-all-trades%2Fcan-t-find-the-right-size-vent-cover-enter-the-multi-tool"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 12:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-426374110"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 12:28PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-426374110" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426374110-426373005"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Can_t_find_the_right_size_vent_cover__En_0_7627100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Can_t_find_the_right_size_vent_cover__En_0_7627100_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Can_t_find_the_right_size_vent_cover__En_0_7627100_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Can_t_find_the_right_size_vent_cover__En_0_7627100_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Can_t_find_the_right_size_vent_cover__En_0_7627100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426374110-426373005" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Can_t_find_the_right_size_vent_cover__En_0_7627100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Can_t_find_the_right_size_vent_cover__En_0_7627100_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Can_t_find_the_right_size_vent_cover__En_0_7627100_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Can_t_find_the_right_size_vent_cover__En_0_7627100_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Can_t_find_the_right_size_vent_cover__En_0_7627100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> (FOX 2) - This week, Jill Washburn, our Jill of All Trades, helped out Producer Connie with a nagging little problem in her Front Room. The large one near the front door was lost along the way. </p><p>Normally, this wouldn't be a huge problem. They are normally easily replaced. But… Connie's house is older and the size of vent cover she needed is not easily found anymore. No worries, says Jill. She just bought a larger one to make sure that she covered the open space. The only hitch is that the baseboard molding would have to be trimmed back a bit to accommodate it.</p><p>Therein lies the problem. Not a big problem, though, because there is a tool that can do that, without even having to pull the molding off the wall. Jill shows us how. By using a tool known as a multi-tool or a multi saw, Jill trimmed back the molding right on the wall.</p><p>First, Jill placed the vent cover against the wall to determine where her cut line should be and she marked it with a pencil line. Then, she placed a carbide blade on the multi saw that was rated to cut through wood, metal & drywall. Time to start cutting.</p><p>Jill recommends practicing on a scrap piece of wood, first, if you've never used one before. The vibration makes it want to "dance around" a bit once you get it on the wood. It can be a little tough to start your cut exactly on the line that you've drawn. It doesn't take long to get the hang of it, though, says Jill. It helps if you can brace your hand or arm against something. Jill braced against the floor, to start.</p><p>Once you get your line started, it's easy to extend it in either direction. Jill says to keep part of the blade in the cut you've already done and extend your line about a half of a blade-width at a time. As far as depth, Jill knew that she was through the molding when she started seeing white dust coming out versus sawdust. Jill knew, then, that she was into the plaster, so she'd gone all the way through the molding. After that, she just pried the molding away from the wall and removed the cut piece. </p><p>All that's left, at that point, is to try putting the vent cover into place and check the fit. Jill ended up having to make some minor adjustments and then the cover went into place easily. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Jill of All Trades" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"397025534" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Jill of All Trades Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/jill-of-all-trades/fixing-broken-glass-pane-in-your-door-with-jill-of-all-trades" title="Fixing broken glass pane in your door with Jill of All Trades" data-articleId="425285927" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/23/Fixing_broken_glass_pane_in_your_door_wi_0_7612345_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/23/Fixing_broken_glass_pane_in_your_door_wi_0_7612345_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/23/Fixing_broken_glass_pane_in_your_door_wi_0_7612345_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/23/Fixing_broken_glass_pane_in_your_door_wi_0_7612345_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/23/Fixing_broken_glass_pane_in_your_door_wi_0_7612345_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us how to replace a broken pane of glass in a 15-light door." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fixing broken glass pane in your door with Jill of All Trades</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 02:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us how to replace a broken pane of glass in a 15-light door. It is a technique that applies to countless doors and windows. </p><p>First, you'll have to remove the broken pane of glass. To do that, you'll have to pry off the narrow moldings that hold the glass in. Often, these have multiple layers of paint on them. You'll most likely have to cut through the paint with a razor knife. </p><p>If that doesn't work, you'll want to try hammering a putty knife in behind the molding to "break" the paint and loosen the molding. It's easier than it sounds. Just start conservatively, so that you don't cause any additional damage to the glass or the door.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/jill-of-all-trades/replacing-a-broken-handle-on-your-outdoor-tools" title="Replacing a broken handle on your outdoor tools" data-articleId="424146854" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/16/Replacing_a_broken_handle_on_your_outdoo_0_7597547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/16/Replacing_a_broken_handle_on_your_outdoo_0_7597547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/16/Replacing_a_broken_handle_on_your_outdoo_0_7597547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/16/Replacing_a_broken_handle_on_your_outdoo_0_7597547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/16/Replacing_a_broken_handle_on_your_outdoo_0_7597547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us how to swap out a broken handle on a garden tool for a new one. Jill says that it’s not that hard." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Replacing a broken handle on your outdoor tools</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:38AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us how to swap out a broken handle on a garden tool for a new one. Jill says that it's not that hard.</p><p>First you have to select a handle. There are a couple of different kinds. If you're not sure which one you need, bring your broken tool to the hardware store or big box store with you. They will help you match what you've got. Jill says to choose a handle with the straightest grain that you can find. A handle with straight grain is less likely to break.</p><p>Now it's time to get down to business. The first thing that you will have to do is remove the old handle (or what is left of it). Some are riveted to the shovel head, some are held on by nails. You should be able to pull out the nails. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/jill-of-all-trades/baking-a-cheesecake-in-your-smoker-with-jill-of-all-trades" title="Baking a cheesecake in your smoker with Jill of All Trades" data-articleId="423035857" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Baking_a_cheesecake_in_your_smoker_with__0_7583928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Baking_a_cheesecake_in_your_smoker_with__0_7583928_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Baking_a_cheesecake_in_your_smoker_with__0_7583928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Baking_a_cheesecake_in_your_smoker_with__0_7583928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Baking_a_cheesecake_in_your_smoker_with__0_7583928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This week, Jill Washburn, our Jill of All Trades, puts a twist on using a barbeque smoker by baking a cheesecake in it. Yep! You read that right!" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Baking a cheesecake in your smoker with Jill of All Trades</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 12:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 12:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week, Jill Washburn, our Jill of All Trades, puts a twist on using a barbeque smoker by baking a cheesecake in it. Yep! You read that right! </p><p>She baked a cheesecake in a smoker, and you can, too. </p><p>Actually, Jill says, you could bake all kinds of desserts in a smoker. Anything that you think would benefit from the flavor of a little smokiness would work. Pecan desserts would be great. Cherry or apple desserts would work. Use your imagination, says Jill.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/forever-21-reportedly-considering-filing-for-bankruptcy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/getty_forever21storefront_082819_1567037835278_7623618_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A Forever 21 store in Times Square is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)" title="getty_forever21storefront_082819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Forever 21 reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/oakland-company-behind-first-marijuana-breathalyzer-raises-fresh-30m-in-funding"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/28/TX281A_FIRST%20POT%20BREATHALYZER_00.00.01.17_1567013736590.png_7622388_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Hound Labs, a startup that aims to make the first marijuana breathalyzer, raised a fresh $30 million on Aug. 27, 2019" title="TX281A_FIRST POT BREATHALYZER_00.00.01.17_1567013736590.png-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Oakland company behind first marijuana breathalyzer raises fresh $30M in funding</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-weekend-should-pit-bulls-and-other-dangerous-dogs-be-banned-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/Let_it_Rip_Weekend__Should_Pit_bulls_and_0_7620263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Let_it_Rip_Weekend__Should_Pit_bulls_and_0_20190827204026"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Let it Rip Weekend: Should Pit bulls and other dangerous dogs be banned?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/german-city-offering-11-million-if-you-can-prove-it-doesnt-exist"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/BielefeldDoesntExist_Banner_Getty_1566929181892_7619957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sparrenburg Castle in Bielefeld, Germany. Most Recent

4 Detroit women-owned businesses awarded grants
Lee Thomas gives TED Talk about learning positivity through vitiligo
Ford recalls 550K vehicles for seat strength problem
2 hurt in shooting outside bar in Ferndale
Customer killed in double shooting at gas station on Detroit's southwest side data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-bumble-bizz-pitch-winners-083019_1567178258525_7626949_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-bumble-bizz-pitch-winners-083019_1567178258525_7626949_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-bumble-bizz-pitch-winners-083019_1567178258525_7626949_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-bumble-bizz-pitch-winners-083019_1567178258525_7626949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>4 Detroit women-owned businesses awarded grants</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/lee-thomas-gives-ted-talk-about-learning-positivity-through-vitiligo" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-lee-ted-talk-083019_1567174943651_7626579_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-lee-ted-talk-083019_1567174943651_7626579_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-lee-ted-talk-083019_1567174943651_7626579_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-lee-ted-talk-083019_1567174943651_7626579_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-lee-ted-talk-083019_1567174943651_7626579_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lee Thomas gives TED Talk about learning positivity through vitiligo</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ford-recalls-550k-vehicles-for-seat-strength-problem-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/FORD%20LOGO_1558132566442.jpg_7284763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/FORD%20LOGO_1558132566442.jpg_7284763_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/FORD%20LOGO_1558132566442.jpg_7284763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/FORD%20LOGO_1558132566442.jpg_7284763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/FORD%20LOGO_1558132566442.jpg_7284763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ford recalls 550K vehicles for seat strength problem</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/2-hurt-in-shooting-outside-bar-in-ferndale" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-bosco%20lounge%20ferndale%20shtg-083019_1567169641019.jpg_7626769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-bosco%20lounge%20ferndale%20shtg-083019_1567169641019.jpg_7626769_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-bosco%20lounge%20ferndale%20shtg-083019_1567169641019.jpg_7626769_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-bosco%20lounge%20ferndale%20shtg-083019_1567169641019.jpg_7626769_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-bosco%20lounge%20ferndale%20shtg-083019_1567169641019.jpg_7626769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 hurt in shooting outside bar in Ferndale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/customer-killed-in-triple-shooting-at-gas-station-on-detroit-s-southwest-side" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-exxon%20doublt%20shooting-083019_1567179512579.jpg_7626970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-exxon%20doublt%20shooting-083019_1567179512579.jpg_7626970_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-exxon%20doublt%20shooting-083019_1567179512579.jpg_7626970_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-exxon%20doublt%20shooting-083019_1567179512579.jpg_7626970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk-exxon%20doublt%20shooting-083019_1567179512579.jpg_7626970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Customer killed in double shooting at gas station on Detroit's southwest side</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8240"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8240_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8240_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/good_day/jill_of_all_trades', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/good_day/jill_of_all_trades', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/good_day/jill_of_all_trades', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/good_day/jill_of_all_trades', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/good_day/jill_of_all_trades', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '426374110'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty 