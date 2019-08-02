< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article>
<section id="story421826269" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="421826269" data-article-version="1.0">Changing your taillight with Jill of All Trades</h1>
</header> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_421826269_421829834_114084";this.videosJson='[{"id":"421829834","video":"590860","title":"Changing%20your%20taillight%20with%20Jill%20of%20All%20Trades","caption":"This%20week%2C%20our%20Jill%20of%20All%20Trades%2C%20Jill%20Washburn%2C%20shows%20us%20how%20easy%20it%20can%20be%20to%20change%20a%20taillight%20on%20a%20vehicle.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F02%2FChanging_your_taillight_with_Jill_of_All_0_7568711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F02%2FChanging_your_taillight_with_Jill_of_All_Trades_590860_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659372350%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dn_WWDb0qGDFQenXuPayv_7Avexc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fjill-of-all-trades%2Fchanging-your-taillight-with-jill-of-all-trades"}},"createDate":"Aug 02 2019 12:45PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_421826269_421829834_114084",video:"590860",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Changing_your_taillight_with_Jill_of_All_0_7568711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"This%2520week%252C%2520our%2520Jill%2520of%2520All%2520Trades%252C%2520Jill%2520Washburn%252C%2520shows%2520us%2520how%2520easy%2520it%2520can%2520be%2520to%2520change%2520a%2520taillight%2520on%2520a%2520vehicle.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/02/Changing_your_taillight_with_Jill_of_All_Trades_590860_1800.mp4?Expires=1659372350&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=n_WWDb0qGDFQenXuPayv_7Avexc",eventLabel:"Changing%20your%20taillight%20with%20Jill%20of%20All%20Trades-421829834",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fjill-of-all-trades%2Fchanging-your-taillight-with-jill-of-all-trades"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 12:48PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-421826269"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 12:45PM EDT<span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Changing_your_taillight_with_Jill_of_All_0_7568711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Changing_your_taillight_with_Jill_of_All_0_7568711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Changing_your_taillight_with_Jill_of_All_0_7568711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Changing_your_taillight_with_Jill_of_All_0_7568711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Changing_your_taillight_with_Jill_of_All_0_7568711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421826269-421829818" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Changing_your_taillight_with_Jill_of_All_0_7568711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Changing_your_taillight_with_Jill_of_All_0_7568711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Changing_your_taillight_with_Jill_of_All_0_7568711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Changing_your_taillight_with_Jill_of_All_0_7568711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Changing_your_taillight_with_Jill_of_All_0_7568711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421826269" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - This week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us how easy it can be to change a taillight on a vehicle. </p><p>Not every vehicle will be as easy to work on as Jill's 2011 Grand Cherokee is, but a lot of them are very similar. </p><p>Jill recommends searching Youtube for a video specific to your vehicle's make and model, so that you know the exact process that will work for you. Jill's was super easy. The whole swapping process of old-to-new only took minutes.</p><p>Jill's light was held in by only two fasteners. Once she released those, the taillight came right out. After that, all she had to do was swap out the electrical connectors and pop the new assembly in and reinstall the fasteners. </p><p>**NOTE** When you install the new light, make sure you check the fits around the edges, to make sure that it's seated properly. If those look (and feel) right, you are good to go!</p><p>Actually, Jill says, the toughest part was locating the part for a reasonable price. </p><p>Originally, Jill went to her favorite dealer's parts department. Even though Jill only needed the plastic part that she accidently punctured, the taillight is only available as a complete assembly. That assembly was over $220 at the dealer! </p><p>Even discounted, it was close to $200. Jill was hoping for a cheaper option. </p><p>A friend suggested looking into salvage parts. Originally, Jill passed on that option until… she realized what the quality of salvage parts can be, and how much money she could save! </p><p>The same part that retailed for $220 at the dealer could be had at a salvage place for $75! Jill jumped at the chance.</p><p>Once she had the part in hand, Jill couldn't believe how good it looked. It looked brand new! More Jill of All Trades Stories

Jill's Campfire Cobbler recipe for summer data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Jill_s_Campfire_Cobbler_recipe_for_summe_0_7551635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Jill_s_Campfire_Cobbler_recipe_for_summe_0_7551635_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Jill_s_Campfire_Cobbler_recipe_for_summe_0_7551635_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Jill_s_Campfire_Cobbler_recipe_for_summe_0_7551635_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Jill_s_Campfire_Cobbler_recipe_for_summe_0_7551635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This week our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us a dessert that you can make at home or at a camp site." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jill's Posted Jul 26 2019 11:30AM EDT
This week our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us a dessert that you can make at home or at a camp site. And, it's super easy. All you need is a cake mix, some fresh berries or canned pie filling, a few pats of butter, some foil, and a way to heat it.

The recipe is a loose guideline, and you can use your imagination for flavor combinations. To start, though, we'll do a basic version. 

Take a couple of scoops of cherry pie filling (maybe 1/3 of a can) and put it in the middle of a fairly large piece of foil. Next, cover it with 1/3 - ½ cup of white cake mix. Top that with a few good-sized pats of butter. That's it! Cleaning the patio furniture with non-toxic chemicals

Posted Jul 19 2019 01:32PM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 01:38PM EDT

This week, Jill Washburn, our Jill of All Trades, goes in search of non-toxic ways to clean patio furniture. Hers was covered with mossy-type green growths.

Jill tried all of her favorite natural cleaners, straight vinegar, 91% rubbing alcohol, and peroxide. They had limited results, if any. 

Two things worked really well on Jill's furniture. The first was straight bleach. While it's not non-toxic, it was effective. It worked on both the solid surfaces and the woven mesh surfaces on the chaises. Jill brushed it on with a scrub brush, let it sit for a bit, and then hosed it off. It got the furniture clean, but Jill was still looking for a more natural option. Replacing a rear windshield wiper on your car

By Jill Washburn
Posted Jul 12 2019 12:36PM EDT

This week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn shows us how to replace the motor assembly for a rear windshield wiper on a vehicle. While not every vehicle is the same, the process will be similar for a lot of them. The best way to see the exact process for your vehicle is to search online for a video that is specific to your vehicle's make and model.

The basic process will be much the same, though. First, you'll remove the wiper from the rear window. You may need a gear-pulling tool for that. You can borrow one from an auto parts store. Many will loan out tools, requiring only a deposit, up front. When you return the tool, you get the deposit back. This is what Jill did for her vehicle. Aside from that, you should only need a socket wrench set, a screwdriver, and an adjustable wrench to complete the job.

Once the wiper assembly is off from the outside, you can remove the motor assembly from the inside. Jill's had a plastic cover that just popped off. (It required a little coaxing with a screw driver.) After that, the motor assembly only required the removal of 2 nuts and 2 screws, along with disconnecting the power supply plug. While it takes a little time, it's really not difficult, says Jill. Walmart has said that it will continue to sell guns and ammunition. (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)" title="WalmartStillSellingGuns_Banner_Getty_1565042331897-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>After El Paso mass shooting, Walmart will reportedly still sell guns and ammunition</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-gives-birth-in-back-of-car-drivers-coaching-goes-viral-do-the-magic-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Woman_gives_birth_in_ride_sharing_car_0_7572819_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Woman_gives_birth_in_ride_sharing_car_0_20190805100544-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman gives birth in back of car, driver's coaching goes viral: 'Do the magic'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deadly-mass-shooting-in-el-paso-to-be-handled-as-domestic-terrorism"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Deadly_mass_shooting_in_El_Paso_to_be_ha_0_7572568_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Deadly_mass_shooting_in_El_Paso_to_be_ha_0_20190805025004-409650"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deadly mass shooting in El Paso to be handled as domestic terrorism</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/7-wounded-in-shooting-near-chicago-playground"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/04/11111_1564918688616_7571544_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chicago Police investigate the scene where seven people were shot, Sunday morning, in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Road, in Douglas Park near a playground. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times" title="11111_1564918688616-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>7 wounded in mass shooting near Chicago playground</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6404_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6404"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" Most Recent

Young woman disabled from gang shooting celebrates 10 years as a survivor

Judge allows handwriting expert to examine hand-written Aretha Franklin wills

"Crime or slime," Oakland County treasurer blasts board over election for next executive

'All hands on deck': Thousands of volunteers battle blight on Detroit's west side

Oakland County Exec L Brooks Patterson remembered as fighter at viewing data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/35331B495BA447B2BE0C334F89D71EBF_1565134575099_7577055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/35331B495BA447B2BE0C334F89D71EBF_1565134575099_7577055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/35331B495BA447B2BE0C334F89D71EBF_1565134575099_7577055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/35331B495BA447B2BE0C334F89D71EBF_1565134575099_7577055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Young woman disabled from gang shooting celebrates 10 years as a survivor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/judge-attorneys-weigh-arguments-over-aretha-franklin-s-estate" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/Mediations_over_Aretha_Franklin_s_contin_0_7576835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/Mediations_over_Aretha_Franklin_s_contin_0_7576835_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/Mediations_over_Aretha_Franklin_s_contin_0_7576835_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/Mediations_over_Aretha_Franklin_s_contin_0_7576835_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/Mediations_over_Aretha_Franklin_s_contin_0_7576835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge allows handwriting expert to examine hand-written Aretha Franklin wills</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-crime-or-slime-oakland-county-treasurer-blasts-board-over-next-election-for-permanent-executive" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/Wjbk_Oakland%20County%20treasurer_080619_1565132487872.JPG_7576952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/Wjbk_Oakland%20County%20treasurer_080619_1565132487872.JPG_7576952_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/Wjbk_Oakland%20County%20treasurer_080619_1565132487872.JPG_7576952_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/Wjbk_Oakland%20County%20treasurer_080619_1565132487872.JPG_7576952_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/Wjbk_Oakland%20County%20treasurer_080619_1565132487872.JPG_7576952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>"Crime or slime," Oakland County treasurer blasts board over election for next executive</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-all-hands-on-deck-thousands-of-volunteers-battle-blight-on-detroit-s-west-side" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/_All_hands_on_deck___Thousands_of_volunt_0_7576734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/_All_hands_on_deck___Thousands_of_volunt_0_7576734_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/_All_hands_on_deck___Thousands_of_volunt_0_7576734_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/_All_hands_on_deck___Thousands_of_volunt_0_7576734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/06/_All_hands_on_deck___Thousands_of_volunt_0_7576734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'All hands on deck': Thousands of volunteers battle blight on Detroit's west side</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/oakland-county-exec-l-brooks-patterson-remembered-as-fighter-at-viewing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/02/10/l-brooks-patterson_1455153067742_827793_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/02/10/l-brooks-patterson_1455153067742_827793_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/02/10/l-brooks-patterson_1455153067742_827793_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/02/10/l-brooks-patterson_1455153067742_827793_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/02/10/l-brooks-patterson_1455153067742_827793_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="L&#x2e;&#x20;Brooks&#x20;Patterson" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Oakland County Exec L Brooks Patterson remembered as fighter at viewing</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8240"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 