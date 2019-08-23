< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Fixing broken glass pane in your door with Jill of All Trades a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_425285927_425283870_161748";this.videosJson='[{"id":"425283870","video":"597892","title":"Fixing%20broken%20glass%20pane%20in%20your%20door%20with%20Jill%20of%20All%20Trades","caption":"This%20week%2C%20our%20Jill%20of%20All%20Trades%2C%20Jill%20Washburn%2C%20shows%20us%20how%20to%20replace%20a%20broken%20pane%20of%20glass%20in%20a%2015-light%20door.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F23%2FFixing_broken_glass_pane_in_your_door_wi_0_7612345_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F23%2FFixing_broken_glass_pane_in_your_door_with_Jill__597892_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661191655%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D-h0AQbTkcnufxbO5nOdaolon1qA","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fjill-of-all-trades%2Ffixing-broken-glass-pane-in-your-door-with-jill-of-all-trades"}},"createDate":"Aug 23 2019 02:07PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_425285927_425283870_161748",video:"597892",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/23/Fixing_broken_glass_pane_in_your_door_wi_0_7612345_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"This%2520week%252C%2520our%2520Jill%2520of%2520All%2520Trades%252C%2520Jill%2520Washburn%252C%2520shows%2520us%2520how%2520to%2520replace%2520a%2520broken%2520pane%2520of%2520glass%2520in%2520a%252015-light%2520door.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/23/Fixing_broken_glass_pane_in_your_door_with_Jill__597892_1800.mp4?Expires=1661191655&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=-h0AQbTkcnufxbO5nOdaolon1qA",eventLabel:"Fixing%20broken%20glass%20pane%20in%20your%20door%20with%20Jill%20of%20All%20Trades-425283870",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fjill-of-all-trades%2Ffixing-broken-glass-pane-in-your-door-with-jill-of-all-trades"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Aug 23 2019 02:25PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 23 2019 02:07PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/23/Fixing_broken_glass_pane_in_your_door_wi_0_7612345_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/23/Fixing_broken_glass_pane_in_your_door_wi_0_7612345_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/23/Fixing_broken_glass_pane_in_your_door_wi_0_7612345_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/23/Fixing_broken_glass_pane_in_your_door_wi_0_7612345_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/23/Fixing_broken_glass_pane_in_your_door_wi_0_7612345_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425285927-425283855" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/23/Fixing_broken_glass_pane_in_your_door_wi_0_7612345_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/23/Fixing_broken_glass_pane_in_your_door_wi_0_7612345_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/23/Fixing_broken_glass_pane_in_your_door_wi_0_7612345_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/23/Fixing_broken_glass_pane_in_your_door_wi_0_7612345_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/23/Fixing_broken_glass_pane_in_your_door_wi_0_7612345_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425285927" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - This week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us how to replace a broken pane of glass in a 15-light door. It is a technique that applies to countless doors and windows. </p><p>First, you'll have to remove the broken pane of glass. To do that, you'll have to pry off the narrow moldings that hold the glass in. Often, these have multiple layers of paint on them. You'll most likely have to cut through the paint with a razor knife. </p><p>If that doesn't work, you'll want to try hammering a putty knife in behind the molding to "break" the paint and loosen the molding. It's easier than it sounds. Just start conservatively, so that you don't cause any additional damage to the glass or the door.</p><p>You'll know right away when the molding starts to come loose. You may even feel it before you actually see it. Jill recommends getting all four of them to loosen a bit and then working to pry one at a time to get them out. She also recommends laying them out in the configuration that they came out of the door, or numbering or lettering the pieces, so that you put them back exactly as they were in the door.</p><p>Once the moldings are out, you should be able to easily pull out the broken pane of glass. You may want to tape it up before you move it, so that it stays together, and comes out easier. After the glass is out, clean up the opening with a shop vac, or even a paint brush, to get any debris or glass shards out of the opening. Now you're ready to get a new piece of glass.</p><p>Measure the opening as accurately as you can and take those measurements to your local hardware store or glass shop. They can easily custom cut a piece of glass to fit the opening. You'll be shocked how fast they can cut it. It takes no time at all. Have the new pane cut just slightly smaller (maybe 1/16" to 1/8th") than the opening, so that it goes in easily and won't be damaged by door shrinkage/contraction through the seasons, or from movement of the door. The piece that Jill had cut only cost $1.99.</p><p>Once you have your new glass, carefully place it in the opening. ***Remember… those edges are super sharp!*** </p><p>Now all you have to do is replace your moldings. Jill recommends replacing them in the reverse order of how you took them out. You may have to work with them a bit to get them to fit back in as they originally were. Don't be afraid to pry them a bit to get them in. </p><p>The last step is to carefully nail the moldings in with small finish nails. Jill says it's easier to avoid damaging the door on this step if you have a smaller scale hammer. Once you do that, you're done! Jill says that it’s not that hard." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Replacing a broken handle on your outdoor tools</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:38AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us how to swap out a broken handle on a garden tool for a new one. Jill says that it's not that hard.</p><p>First you have to select a handle. There are a couple of different kinds. If you're not sure which one you need, bring your broken tool to the hardware store or big box store with you. They will help you match what you've got. Jill says to choose a handle with the straightest grain that you can find. A handle with straight grain is less likely to break.</p><p>Now it's time to get down to business. The first thing that you will have to do is remove the old handle (or what is left of it). Some are riveted to the shovel head, some are held on by nails. You should be able to pull out the nails. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/jill-of-all-trades/baking-a-cheesecake-in-your-smoker-with-jill-of-all-trades" title="Baking a cheesecake in your smoker with Jill of All Trades" data-articleId="423035857" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Baking_a_cheesecake_in_your_smoker_with__0_7583928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Baking_a_cheesecake_in_your_smoker_with__0_7583928_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Baking_a_cheesecake_in_your_smoker_with__0_7583928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Baking_a_cheesecake_in_your_smoker_with__0_7583928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Baking_a_cheesecake_in_your_smoker_with__0_7583928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This week, Jill Washburn, our Jill of All Trades, puts a twist on using a barbeque smoker by baking a cheesecake in it. Yep! You read that right!" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Baking a cheesecake in your smoker with Jill of All Trades</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 12:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 12:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week, Jill Washburn, our Jill of All Trades, puts a twist on using a barbeque smoker by baking a cheesecake in it. Yep! You read that right! </p><p>She baked a cheesecake in a smoker, and you can, too. </p><p>Actually, Jill says, you could bake all kinds of desserts in a smoker. Anything that you think would benefit from the flavor of a little smokiness would work. Pecan desserts would be great. Cherry or apple desserts would work. Use your imagination, says Jill.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/jill-of-all-trades/changing-your-taillight-with-jill-of-all-trades" title="Changing your taillight with Jill of All Trades" data-articleId="421826269" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Changing_your_taillight_with_Jill_of_All_0_7568711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Changing_your_taillight_with_Jill_of_All_0_7568711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Changing_your_taillight_with_Jill_of_All_0_7568711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Changing_your_taillight_with_Jill_of_All_0_7568711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Changing_your_taillight_with_Jill_of_All_0_7568711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us how easy it can be to change a taillight on a vehicle." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Changing your taillight with Jill of All Trades</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 12:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us how easy it can be to change a taillight on a vehicle. </p><p>Not every vehicle will be as easy to work on as Jill's 2011 Grand Cherokee is, but a lot of them are very similar. </p><p>Jill recommends searching Youtube for a video specific to your vehicle's make and model, so that you know the exact process that will work for you. Jill's was super easy. 