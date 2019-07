- This week our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us a dessert that you can make at home or at a camp site. And, it's super easy. All you need is a cake mix, some fresh berries or canned pie filling, a few pats of butter, some foil, and a way to heat it.

The recipe is a loose guideline, and you can use your imagination for flavor combinations. To start, though, we'll do a basic version.

Take a couple of scoops of cherry pie filling (maybe 1/3 of a can) and put it in the middle of a fairly large piece of foil. Next, cover it with 1/3 - ½ cup of white cake mix. Top that with a few good-sized pats of butter. That's it!

Fold the foil into a packet, so that the entire mixture is enclosed. Now, bake it.

Jill says you can throw it in in a 325-degree oven, on a medium-heat grill, or nestle it into the coals of a campfire for 15-20 minutes.

The favorites among Jill's crew were cherry filling with white cake, blueberry with white cake and blueberry with lemon cake. You can make alterations, too, says Jill.

Cinnamon and brown sugar added to the one with apple filling was a nice touch. A tiny bit of cinnamon was also a nice addition to the cherry filling. In fact, brown sugar added a bit of sweetness and texture to all of the flavors. Use your imagination and creativity to come up with your own combinations.

Once, they're off the grill, let them cool for a bit before serving. Adding ice cream, or even whipped cream, if you have it, is delicious!

There you go! An easy, yummy dessert that you can make with the kids, on a trip, or nearly anywhere. It's not especially pretty, but it's really tasty!

PROJECT RATING: Super Easy!

To watch Jill demonstrate the Campfire Cobbler process, click on the video player above.