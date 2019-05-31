< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Make your own all natural weed killer <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 11:09AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-410053344"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 11:03AM EDT<span></p> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Make_your_own_all_natural_weed_killer_0_7335364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Make_your_own_all_natural_weed_killer_0_7335364_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Make_your_own_all_natural_weed_killer_0_7335364_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Make_your_own_all_natural_weed_killer_0_7335364_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Make_your_own_all_natural_weed_killer_0_7335364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410053344-410051461" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Make_your_own_all_natural_weed_killer_0_7335364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Make_your_own_all_natural_weed_killer_0_7335364_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Make_your_own_all_natural_weed_killer_0_7335364_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Make_your_own_all_natural_weed_killer_0_7335364_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Make_your_own_all_natural_weed_killer_0_7335364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410053344" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - This week, Jill Washburn, our Jill of All Trades, shows us how to kill weeds in our yards without using commercially-produced products with toxic chemicals. </p><p>This is a great option for people who have pets or young children in their yards, or for people who are environmentally conscious. Jill says that this natural option is easy, effective and costs way less than what you'd find in stores.</p><p>The recipe is easy and involves ingredients that you probably already have around the house. You will need a gallon of vinegar, a ½ cup of salt, a little bit of liquid soap, and some water. Initially, Jill mixed the vinegar and the water in a 1:1 mix (equal parts water and vinegar) in a gallon jug. </p><p>For her second batch, Jill went a little stronger with a 2:1 mix (2 parts vinegar to 1 part water). If your weeds are really tough, you might want to go with straight vinegar and no water.</p><p>Next, add a ½ cup salt to the jug. (Some people use Epsom salts.) Then, add a squeeze or two of liquid dish soap, or a few pumps of liquid hand soap. The soap is only in the mix because it gets the liquid to stick to the plants better, instead of beading up or running off. Once you have it all combined, shake or stir gently the mix until the salt is dissolved.</p><p>Now you're ready to spray your weeds. </p><p>This spray will kill or damage any plants that you get it on, so please use it carefully. This is not something that you'd use for weeds in the lawn, if you care about the lawn. This is better used on patios, driveways, walkways, rock beds, etc.</p><p>Jill says it will work best on a dry sunny day, especially a warm one.</p><p>Jill cautions that you'll want to keep this mix in a container that is clearly labelled. Depending on how big an area you are treating, you can use a spray bottle, a watering can, or a garden sprayer, to apply it. She recommends dedicating a container to this mix, so that you're not trying to clean out your watering can, for example, to use it for watering your flowers. Too risky, says Jill. It's just easier to keep it in a dedicated container. And, Jill stresses, again… make sure it's clearly labeled.</p><p>There you go! More Jill of All Trades Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Change_your_Car_Cabin_Filter_with_Jill_o_0_7311010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Change_your_Car_Cabin_Filter_with_Jill_o_0_7311010_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Change_your_Car_Cabin_Filter_with_Jill_o_0_7311010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Change_your_Car_Cabin_Filter_with_Jill_o_0_7311010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Change_your_Car_Cabin_Filter_with_Jill_o_0_7311010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This week our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us how to change the cabin filter on our cars.  Most people don't even know that there's a cabin filter for the interior air-flow in their car, but it should be checked a couple of times a year" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Change your Car Cabin Filter with Jill of All Trades</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 01:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 25 2019 10:17AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us how to change the cabin filter on our cars. Most people don't even know that there's a cabin filter for the interior air-flow in their car, but it should be checked a couple of times a year and replaced, probably, at least once a year. </p><p>Some vehicles have that filter accessible under the hood. Most have it located in the interior, behind the glove box. Jill demonstrates how to change the cabin filter in a Grand Cherokee. To find out how to change the cabin filter in your exact vehicle, search YouTube for a tutorial that shows you the location/process in your vehicle. They should all be relatively the same as what Jill shows.</p><p>First, Jill removes the door to the glove box. There is a snap-in access panel in the back of the glove box that covers the filter. Just pop off that access panel and you should be able to see the filter. It should slide right out. If your vehicle is a couple of years old and that filter has never been changed, you will be shocked how dirty it is. Just pull it out and slide the new one in. The filter should be marked as to which end goes in first, and which side is up or down. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/interior-detailing-with-jill-of-all-trades" title="Interior Detailing with Jill of All Trades" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Interior_Detailing_with_Jill_of_All_Trad_0_7310926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Interior_Detailing_with_Jill_of_All_Trad_0_7310926_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Interior_Detailing_with_Jill_of_All_Trad_0_7310926_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Interior_Detailing_with_Jill_of_All_Trad_0_7310926_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Interior_Detailing_with_Jill_of_All_Trad_0_7310926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This week, Jill Washburn, our Jill of All Trades, shows us some of her tricks for detailing the interior of a vehicle. If you watched the Jill of All Trades about indoor cleaning tips, you'll remember the 4" paintbrush.  Jill brings it out again to" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Interior Detailing with Jill of All Trades</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 12:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 25 2019 10:19AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week, Jill Washburn, our Jill of All Trades, shows us some of her tricks for detailing the interior of a vehicle. If you watched the Jill of All Trades about indoor cleaning tips, you'll remember the 4" paintbrush. Jill brings it out again to clean the dashboard.</p><p>The brush gets the dust out of all the little spaces that are tough to get a cloth into. It's also great for getting dust and crumbs out of the creases in the seats that sometimes even a vacuum can't get to.</p><p>Next, Jill tackles those seams and crevices that seemingly no cleaning tool can get into. Jill takes a toothpick and loosens the accumulated crud that normally won't come out. Once you have it loosened, you can brush it away or vacuum it up.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/jill-of-all-trades/how-to-make-a-t-shirt-pillow" title="How to make a T-shirt pillow" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Turning_special_T_shirts_into_pillows_0_7283315_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Turning_special_T_shirts_into_pillows_0_7283315_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Turning_special_T_shirts_into_pillows_0_7283315_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Turning_special_T_shirts_into_pillows_0_7283315_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/Turning_special_T_shirts_into_pillows_0_7283315_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This week our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us how to turn a keepsake T-shirt into a pillow." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>How to make a T-shirt pillow</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 03:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 08:17AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us how to turn a keepsake T-shirt into a pillow. </p><p>First, choose a T-shirt with a great design that means something to you. If you're going to make a 16" square pillow, like Jill did, make sure that your shirt is big enough, and your design is small enough, to fit. Otherwise, you'll need to adjust your pillow size accordingly.</p><p>The first thing that you need to do is cut the front of the shirt away from the back, so that you have 2 separate pieces of fabric. Once you do, it's time to iron on the facing. You'll want to add facing to the inside of both pieces of fabric. Jill used a mid-weight fusible facing (Pellon 931 TD). Make sure the adhesive side of the facing (the side with the little bumps) is against the T-shirt fabric. Photo: Loundon County Sheriff. 