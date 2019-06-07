< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. What actually happened on D-Day? A closer look at one of WWII's most chaotic and pivotal battles What actually happened on D-Day? A closer look of one of WWII's most chaotic and pivotal battles <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411371925" data-article-version="1.0">Making your own re-usable food wraps with beeswax</h1> Making your own re-usable food wraps with beeswax wraps with beeswax"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411371925.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var <div id="storyPlayer_411371925_411371102_170976"></div> this.videosJson='[{"id":"411371102","video":"572301","title":"Making%20your%20own%20re-usable%20food%20wraps%20with%20beeswax","caption":"This%20week%2C%20Jill%20Washburn%2C%20our%20Jill%20of%20All%20Trades%2C%20shows%20us%20how%20to%20make%20all-natural%20re-usable%20food%20wraps%20that%20can%20help%20you%20cut%20down%20on%20the%20amount%20of%20plastic%20wrap%20you%20use%20in%20your%20house. 07 2019 11:51AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411371925_411371102_170976",video:"572301",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Making_your_own_re_usable_food_wraps_wit_0_7363808_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"This%2520week%252C%2520Jill%2520Washburn%252C%2520our%2520Jill%2520of%2520All%2520Trades%252C%2520shows%2520us%2520how%2520to%2520make%2520all-natural%2520re-usable%2520food%2520wraps%2520that%2520can%2520help%2520you%2520cut%2520down%2520on%2520the%2520amount%2520of%2520plastic%2520wrap%2520you%2520use%2520in%2520your%2520house.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/07/Making_your_own_re_usable_food_wraps_with_beeswa_572301_1800.mp4?Expires=1654530664&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=aXDgQ6OEkkaFBhC2medrAuS45OU",eventLabel:"Making%20your%20own%20re-usable%20food%20wraps%20with%20beeswax-411371102",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fjill-of-all-trades%2Fmaking-your-own-re-usable-food-wraps-with-beeswax"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 11:55AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-411371925"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 11:51AM EDT<span></p> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Making_your_own_re_usable_food_wraps_wit_0_7363808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Making_your_own_re_usable_food_wraps_wit_0_7363808_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Making_your_own_re_usable_food_wraps_wit_0_7363808_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Making_your_own_re_usable_food_wraps_wit_0_7363808_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Making_your_own_re_usable_food_wraps_wit_0_7363808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411371925-411371087" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Making_your_own_re_usable_food_wraps_wit_0_7363808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Making_your_own_re_usable_food_wraps_wit_0_7363808_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Making_your_own_re_usable_food_wraps_wit_0_7363808_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Making_your_own_re_usable_food_wraps_wit_0_7363808_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Making_your_own_re_usable_food_wraps_wit_0_7363808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411371925" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - This week, Jill Washburn, our Jill of All Trades, shows us how to make all-natural re-usable food wraps that can help you cut down on the amount of plastic wrap you use in your house.</p><p>You will need some cotton fabric, some beeswax, some parchment paper, an iron, and an ironing board. </p><p>The cotton fabric can be from an old T-shirt, or it can be woven, like something you might use for a quilt. It just has to be 100% cotton. You can cut the fabric into whatever sizes or shapes that you prefer. Jill made one piece that was on the larger size, specifically to cover an especially large bowl she has that is difficult to cover.</p><p>Jill says, the wax has to be beeswax, not paraffin. Beeswax is edible, so it's safe to use around food. It is also naturally anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-fungal. </p><p>You can find beeswax in bar form or in small pellets. If you buy the bars, you will then have to finely chop it or use a cheese grater to kind of shred it into small enough pieces. Jill chose the pellets to make the process easier.</p><p>Once you've assembled the materials and pre-heated your iron, the rest of the process is pretty simple and quick. </p><p>Lay some parchment paper out on your ironing board and then place your fabric on top of it. Sprinkle your wax pieces across the fabric and cover with another piece of parchment paper. Then just iron the top of the stack. </p><p>Jill found that using a, kind of, patting motion with your iron works best, initially. You'll be able to see the wax liquefying through the parchment paper. Once it does, you'll be able to move the iron around a bit to spread the wax across the entire piece. </p><p>Jill says to make sure that you spread it all the way to the edges. If you peek at the fabric, it should all look like it is wet. You'll be able to tell if you missed some spots. Even when it dries, it will maintain that wet look.</p><p>Once you have the wax spread across the entire piece, you are done. You'll only have to iron one side. The heat drives the wax into the fabric, so there's no need to do the other side. </p><p>If the wax is easily visible, you may have a little too much. Jill advises that you can always lay some brown paper or a paper towel over the fabric, replace the parchment paper and quickly iron again, so that the paper soaks up some of the excess wax. Then, peel back the top layer of parchment and let it cool for about a minute. You are done!</p><p>Jill uses wraps these to cover bowls or platters for the fridge, wrap sandwiches for lunchboxes, etc. They will last for many uses.</p><p>To clean the wraps, just wipe them with a damp cloth and then a dry one. If they are especially sloppy (from sauces or mayo or the like), you may prefer to wipe them with a soapy cloth, then rinse them and wipe dry. <h3>More Jill of All Trades Stories</h3> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Make_your_own_all_natural_weed_killer_0_7335364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Make_your_own_all_natural_weed_killer_0_7335364_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Make_your_own_all_natural_weed_killer_0_7335364_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Make_your_own_all_natural_weed_killer_0_7335364_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/Make_your_own_all_natural_weed_killer_0_7335364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This week, Jill Washburn, our Jill of All Trades, shows us how to kill weeds in our yards without using commercially-produced products with toxic chemicals." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div <h4>Make your own all natural weed killer</h4>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 11:09AM EDT</span></p> Jill says that this natural option is easy, effective and costs way less than what you'd find in stores.</p><p>The recipe is easy and involves ingredients that you probably already have around the house. You will need a gallon of vinegar, a ½ cup of salt, a little bit of liquid soap, and some water. <h4>Change your Car Cabin Filter with Jill of All Trades</h4>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 01:00PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 25 2019 10:17AM EDT</span></p>
This week our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us how to change the cabin filter on our cars. Most people don't even know that there's a cabin filter for the interior air-flow in their car, but it should be checked a couple of times a year and replaced, probably, at least once a year. Some vehicles have that filter accessible under the hood. Most have it located in the interior, behind the glove box. Jill demonstrates how to change the cabin filter in a Grand Cherokee. To find out how to change the cabin filter in your exact vehicle, search YouTube for a tutorial that shows you the location/process in your vehicle. They should all be relatively the same as what Jill shows. First, Jill removes the door to the glove box. There is a snap-in access panel in the back of the glove box that covers the filter. Just pop off that access panel and you should be able to see the filter. It should slide right out. If your vehicle is a couple of years old and that filter has never been changed, you will be shocked how dirty it is. Just pull it out and slide the new one in. <h4>Interior Detailing with Jill of All Trades</h4>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 12:53PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 25 2019 10:19AM EDT</span></p>
This week, Jill Washburn, our Jill of All Trades, shows us some of her tricks for detailing the interior of a vehicle. If you watched the Jill of All Trades about indoor cleaning tips, you'll remember the 4" paintbrush. Jill brings it out again to clean the dashboard. The brush gets the dust out of all the little spaces that are tough to get a cloth into. It's also great for getting dust and crumbs out of the creases in the seats that sometimes even a vacuum can't get to. Next, Jill tackles those seams and crevices that seemingly no cleaning tool can get into. Jill takes a toothpick and loosens the accumulated crud that normally won't come out. Once you have it loosened, you can brush it away or vacuum it up. (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4191_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/good_day/jill_of_all_trades', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/good_day/jill_of_all_trades', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/good_day/jill_of_all_trades', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/good_day/jill_of_all_trades', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/good_day/jill_of_all_trades', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411371925'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3521_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3521"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6404_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6404"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" <h3>Most Recent</h3> data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/wjbk-body%20found%20mack-0605219_1559747476833.jpg_7354317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/wjbk-body%20found%20mack-0605219_1559747476833.jpg_7354317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/wjbk-body%20found%20mack-0605219_1559747476833.jpg_7354317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/wjbk-body%20found%20mack-0605219_1559747476833.jpg_7354317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police need help identifying third woman found in suspected serial killings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detroit-man-charged-with-killing-2-gay-men-1-transgender-woman" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-Devon%20Robinson%20lgbtq%20murders-060719_1559915547047.JPG_7363464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-Devon%20Robinson%20lgbtq%20murders-060719_1559915547047.JPG_7363464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-Devon%20Robinson%20lgbtq%20murders-060719_1559915547047.JPG_7363464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-Devon%20Robinson%20lgbtq%20murders-060719_1559915547047.JPG_7363464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-Devon%20Robinson%20lgbtq%20murders-060719_1559915547047.JPG_7363464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Devon&#x20;Robinson&#x20;was&#x20;charged&#x20;with&#x20;targeting&#x20;members&#x20;of&#x20;Detroit&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;LGBTQ&#x20;community&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;murders&#x20;of&#x20;two&#x20;gay&#x20;men&#x2c;&#x20;one&#x20;transgender&#x20;woman&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;25&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Wayne&#x20;County&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Detroit man charged with killing 2 gay men, 1 transgender woman</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/snyder-s-phone-seized-mexico-tariffs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Snyder_s_phone_seized__Mexico_tariffs_0_7363429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Snyder_s_phone_seized__Mexico_tariffs_0_7363429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Snyder_s_phone_seized__Mexico_tariffs_0_7363429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Snyder_s_phone_seized__Mexico_tariffs_0_7363429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Snyder_s_phone_seized__Mexico_tariffs_0_7363429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Snyder's phone seized; Mexico tariffs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detroit-police-chief-to-hold-press-conference-on-east-side-serial-killer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/wjbk-dpd%20chief%20james%20craig%20generic-060319_1559586665379.jpg_7347237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/wjbk-dpd%20chief%20james%20craig%20generic-060319_1559586665379.jpg_7347237_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/wjbk-dpd%20chief%20james%20craig%20generic-060319_1559586665379.jpg_7347237_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/wjbk-dpd%20chief%20james%20craig%20generic-060319_1559586665379.jpg_7347237_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/03/wjbk-dpd%20chief%20james%20craig%20generic-060319_1559586665379.jpg_7347237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Detroit police chief to hold press conference on east side serial killer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/4-kids-hurt-in-crash-overnight-with-underage-driver-on-outer-drive" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-outer%20drive%204%20kids%20ax-060719_1559907916592.jpg_7362863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-outer%20drive%204%20kids%20ax-060719_1559907916592.jpg_7362863_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-outer%20drive%204%20kids%20ax-060719_1559907916592.jpg_7362863_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-outer%20drive%204%20kids%20ax-060719_1559907916592.jpg_7362863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-outer%20drive%204%20kids%20ax-060719_1559907916592.jpg_7362863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>4 kids hurt in crash overnight with underage driver on Outer Drive</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer  googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/good_day/jill_of_all_trades', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/good_day/jill_of_all_trades', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/good_day/jill_of_all_trades', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/good_day/jill_of_all_trades', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411371925'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 