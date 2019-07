- This week, Jill Washburn, our Jill of All Trades, shows us a clever way to take cake on the road. It's cake in a jar! Yeah. It's a real thing!

Jill used 8-ounce canning jars and started by placing a cupcake in in the bottom. Jill advises pushing it down a bit. Then she piped a layer of frosting on top of it.

Next, she added a second cupcake. It can be the same flavor and/or color as the first one, or completely different.

For the 4th of July holiday, Jill made a batch of vanilla cake batter and then split it in half. She used gel cake tints to make one bowl of batter bright red and the other one navy blue.

To achieve the navy color, Jill tinted the batter blue, which generally comes out a little on the teal side. To get the color all the way to navy blue, Jill added a tiny bit of purple tint to the bowl.

That brings the color up to that rich All-American blue that Jill was looking for. For the red, she just used straight red tint.

After the second cupcake is in the cup/jar, top it with another layer of frosting. Finish it off with a some sprinkles, or colored sugar, and pop the lid on.

Boom! Dessert that travels! It's great for picnics, cookouts, etc. Some people do them for showers, weddings, and other celebrations. They give your guests the option of eating dessert there or taking it home for later.

Not a fan of giving a glass jar to little kids? Or want to take them to the beach or poolside? You can do the same thing with a clear Solo-style cup and top it with the matching lid.

You can even freeze them in the cups, so that you can enjoy them later.

PROJECT RATING: Super Easy

To watch Jill take you through the process, click on the video player above.