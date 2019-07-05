< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. On the go cake: how to build cake in a jar or cup By Jill Washburn
Posted Jul 05 2019 12:49PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 05 2019 12:26PM EDT src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Jill_of_all_Trades_Cake_in_a_Jar_0_7478568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Jill_of_all_Trades_Cake_in_a_Jar_0_7478568_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Jill_of_all_Trades_Cake_in_a_Jar_0_7478568_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Jill_of_all_Trades_Cake_in_a_Jar_0_7478568_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Jill_of_all_Trades_Cake_in_a_Jar_0_7478568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416449842-416446379" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Jill_of_all_Trades_Cake_in_a_Jar_0_7478568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Jill_of_all_Trades_Cake_in_a_Jar_0_7478568_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Jill_of_all_Trades_Cake_in_a_Jar_0_7478568_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Jill_of_all_Trades_Cake_in_a_Jar_0_7478568_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Jill_of_all_Trades_Cake_in_a_Jar_0_7478568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416449842" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - This week, Jill Washburn, our Jill of All Trades, shows us a clever way to take cake on the road. It's cake in a jar! Yeah. It's a real thing!</p><p>Jill used 8-ounce canning jars and started by placing a cupcake in in the bottom. Jill advises pushing it down a bit. Then she piped a layer of frosting on top of it.</p><p>Next, she added a second cupcake. It can be the same flavor and/or color as the first one, or completely different. </p><p>For the 4th of July holiday, Jill made a batch of vanilla cake batter and then split it in half. She used gel cake tints to make one bowl of batter bright red and the other one navy blue.</p><p>To achieve the navy color, Jill tinted the batter blue, which generally comes out a little on the teal side. To get the color all the way to navy blue, Jill added a tiny bit of purple tint to the bowl.</p><p>That brings the color up to that rich All-American blue that Jill was looking for. For the red, she just used straight red tint.</p><p>After the second cupcake is in the cup/jar, top it with another layer of frosting. Finish it off with a some sprinkles, or colored sugar, and pop the lid on.</p><p>Boom! Dessert that travels! It's great for picnics, cookouts, etc. Some people do them for showers, weddings, and other celebrations. They give your guests the option of eating dessert there or taking it home for later.</p><p>Not a fan of giving a glass jar to little kids? Or want to take them to the beach or poolside? class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Jill of All Trades" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"397025534" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Jill of All Trades Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/jill-of-all-trades/4-secret-ways-you-can-use-dawn-dish-soap" title="4 secret ways you can use Dawn dish soap" data-articleId="415287765" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/4_secret_ways_you_can_use_Dawn_dish_soap_0_7454367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/4_secret_ways_you_can_use_Dawn_dish_soap_0_7454367_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/4_secret_ways_you_can_use_Dawn_dish_soap_0_7454367_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/4_secret_ways_you_can_use_Dawn_dish_soap_0_7454367_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/4_secret_ways_you_can_use_Dawn_dish_soap_0_7454367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us some of her favorite hacks, using Dawn dish soap." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4 secret ways you can use Dawn dish soap</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 02:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us some of her favorite hacks, using Dawn dish soap. </p><p>Jill says that Dawn will do things that other products will not because it contains alcohol, so it cuts through dirt and grease better than some other products.</p><p>The first thing that Jill did was make her own ice packs using Ziploc bags and Dawn. The beauty of this is that you can custom make the size and fullness that you need for you specific situation/injury. Just choose a bag and fill as much as needed. Lay them flat in the freezer. Within a couple of hours, you'll have a reusable icepack.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/jill-of-all-trades/tips-for-getting-ticks-off-your-pets-this-summer" title="Tips for getting ticks off your pets this summer" data-articleId="414027463" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/21/Tips_for_getting_ticks_off_your_pets_thi_0_7430269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/21/Tips_for_getting_ticks_off_your_pets_thi_0_7430269_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/21/Tips_for_getting_ticks_off_your_pets_thi_0_7430269_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/21/Tips_for_getting_ticks_off_your_pets_thi_0_7430269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/21/Tips_for_getting_ticks_off_your_pets_thi_0_7430269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This week on Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn shows us safe and simple tricks for removing ticks from your pets or yourself." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tips for getting ticks off your pets this summer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 02:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week on Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn shows us safe and simple tricks for removing ticks from your pets or yourself. </p><p>While many people's "go-to" is a pair of tweezers, Jill says that's not really the best bet. If a tick is carrying disease, squeezing it with tweezers can force some of that into you or your pet. Ideally, you want to remove the tick without squeezing it.</p><p>Enter the Tick Key. This great little tool is available at pet stores and on-line, and Jill swears by it. It easily grabs the tick and removes the whole thing quickly. Plus, it hangs onto the tick, once it's removed! </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/jill-of-all-trades/refinishing-a-headboard-with-jill-of-all-trades" title="Refinishing a headboard with Jill of All Trades" data-articleId="412700482" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/Refinishing_a_headboard_with_Jill_of_All_0_7398619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/Refinishing_a_headboard_with_Jill_of_All_0_7398619_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/Refinishing_a_headboard_with_Jill_of_All_0_7398619_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/Refinishing_a_headboard_with_Jill_of_All_0_7398619_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/Refinishing_a_headboard_with_Jill_of_All_0_7398619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Today she replaces the spires with round ball finials and teaches us how to repair a hole that has gotten loose or has been drilled too large." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Refinishing a headboard with Jill of All Trades</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 01:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, puts the finishing touches on the headboard (that she got for free, by the way) that she painted and highlighted a few episodes ago . </p><p>Today she replaces the spires with round ball finials and teaches us how to repair a hole that has gotten loose or has been drilled too large.</p><p>First Jill had to find 4" solid wooden balls to top the bedposts. She found some at craftparts.com. Then she drilled holes in them with a drill press. To do that, she cut a short piece of 4" PVC pipe and set the ball inside it to help keep it stable. It made the ball much easier to hang onto and easier to position on the drill press table. 