Replacing a broken handle on your outdoor tools <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:38AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-424146854"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:34AM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424146854" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - This week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us how to swap out a broken handle on a garden tool for a new one. Jill says that it's not that hard.</p><p>First you have to select a handle. There are a couple of different kinds. If you're not sure which one you need, bring your broken tool to the hardware store or big box store with you. They will help you match what you've got. Jill says to choose a handle with the straightest grain that you can find. A handle with straight grain is less likely to break.</p><p>Now it's time to get down to business. The first thing that you will have to do is remove the old handle (or what is left of it). Some are riveted to the shovel head, some are held on by nails. You should be able to pull out the nails. </p><p>If they're really in there solidly, or if it's actually a rivet, you'll have to grind off the head. Don't be intimidated, says Jill. It's not as hard as you might think. It only takes a minute or two to grind through that head. </p><p>Then you can take a nail punch and push it through. Again, it's not that hard. Once that's done, you should be able to pull the shovel head off. If it's an older shovel, you may have to smack it with a hammer a few times to get it to break loose.</p><p>Once it's off, you're ready to set it on a new handle. Jill says to insert the end of the new handle into the neck of the shovel head, then hold the neck and smack the handle end on the ground so that it drives the handle further into the neck of the shovel head. Once you drive it in, it's time to add fasteners, to keep it there.</p><p>Jill chose not to use the rivets that came with the handle because most people don't have the tools to fasten those. </p><p>Another option is to drill a hole through the handle and put a bolt through it with a locking washer and nut. It'll hold great, but it may get in the way a bit, if you use your foot on the shovel. </p><p>Jill chose to drive wood screws in on each side of the neck. It was the fastest and easiest option. Jill drilled a narrow pilot hole first, so that the screw would go in easier. Then she just drove them in. That process was quick, easy, and worked really well.</p><p>That's it! You're ready to tackle more projects out in the yard!</p><p>Jill did say that there is not much of a cost savings with replacing a handle. A new handle will cost $9.00 - $11.00. A new shovel will run $9.00 - $30.00. Depending on the quality of tool that you need, it may be easier to just go buy a new shovel. More Jill of All Trades Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Baking_a_cheesecake_in_your_smoker_with__0_7583928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Baking_a_cheesecake_in_your_smoker_with__0_7583928_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Baking_a_cheesecake_in_your_smoker_with__0_7583928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Baking_a_cheesecake_in_your_smoker_with__0_7583928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Baking_a_cheesecake_in_your_smoker_with__0_7583928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This week, Jill Washburn, our Jill of All Trades, puts a twist on using a barbeque smoker by baking a cheesecake in it. Yep! You read that right!" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Baking a cheesecake in your smoker with Jill of All Trades</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 12:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 12:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week, Jill Washburn, our Jill of All Trades, puts a twist on using a barbeque smoker by baking a cheesecake in it. Yep! You read that right! </p><p>She baked a cheesecake in a smoker, and you can, too. </p><p>Actually, Jill says, you could bake all kinds of desserts in a smoker. Anything that you think would benefit from the flavor of a little smokiness would work. Pecan desserts would be great. Cherry or apple desserts would work. Use your imagination, says Jill.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/jill-of-all-trades/changing-your-taillight-with-jill-of-all-trades" title="Changing your taillight with Jill of All Trades" data-articleId="421826269" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Changing_your_taillight_with_Jill_of_All_0_7568711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Changing_your_taillight_with_Jill_of_All_0_7568711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Changing_your_taillight_with_Jill_of_All_0_7568711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Changing_your_taillight_with_Jill_of_All_0_7568711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Changing_your_taillight_with_Jill_of_All_0_7568711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us how easy it can be to change a taillight on a vehicle." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Changing your taillight with Jill of All Trades</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 12:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us how easy it can be to change a taillight on a vehicle. </p><p>Not every vehicle will be as easy to work on as Jill's 2011 Grand Cherokee is, but a lot of them are very similar. </p><p>Jill recommends searching Youtube for a video specific to your vehicle's make and model, so that you know the exact process that will work for you. Jill's was super easy. The whole swapping process of old-to-new only took minutes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/jill-of-all-trades/jill-s-campfire-cobbler-recipe-for-summer" title="Jill's Campfire Cobbler recipe for summer" data-articleId="420434578" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Jill_s_Campfire_Cobbler_recipe_for_summe_0_7551635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Jill_s_Campfire_Cobbler_recipe_for_summe_0_7551635_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Jill_s_Campfire_Cobbler_recipe_for_summe_0_7551635_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Jill_s_Campfire_Cobbler_recipe_for_summe_0_7551635_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/26/Jill_s_Campfire_Cobbler_recipe_for_summe_0_7551635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This week our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us a dessert that you can make at home or at a camp site." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jill's Campfire Cobbler recipe for summer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 11:30AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us a dessert that you can make at home or at a camp site. And, it's super easy. All you need is a cake mix, some fresh berries or canned pie filling, a few pats of butter, some foil, and a way to heat it.</p><p>The recipe is a loose guideline, and you can use your imagination for flavor combinations. To start, though, we'll do a basic version. </p><p>Take a couple of scoops of cherry pie filling (maybe 1/3 of a can) and put it in the middle of a fairly large piece of foil. Next, cover it with 1/3 - ½ cup of white cake mix. Top that with a few good-sized pats of butter. That's it! </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/easy-rider-star-peter-fonda-dies-at-79-according-to-reports"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/peter%20fonda_1565994927657.jpg_7598525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Actor Peter Fonda poses during the red carpet prior the opening ceremony of the Guadalajara International Film Festival in March of 2019. (Photo by Leonardo Alvarez Hernandez/Getty Images)" title="peter fonda_1565994927657.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Easy Rider' star Peter Fonda dies at 79, according to reports</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/computer-issue-impacting-us-customs-nationwide-report"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/dulles_delay_1565990718094_7597990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A computer issue is impacting U.S. Customs nationwide, according to an announcement at Dulles International Airport Friday evening. (Photo Credit: Mike Donkle)" title="dulles_delay_1565990718094-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Computer issue snarls US Customs processing for hours at airports nationwide</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/greenland-to-trump"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/greenland_1565982052903_7597757_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Icebergs floating at the mouth of the Ilulissat Icefjord loom behind the town center on July 30, 2019 in Ilulissat, Greenland. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)" title="greenland_1565982052903-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Greenland to Trump: Thanks, but we're not for sale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/miniature-horses-allowed-to-fly-as-service-animals-department-of-transportation-announces"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/16/Mini%20Horse_1565981637082.jpg_7597689_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Gulliver, the world's smallest horse, at the 20th Hipposphere International Equestrian Exhibition at the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Centre. 