- The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History is bringing the community together this weekend for the annual Juneteenth Jubilee, where you can experience history, family fun, culture, food and entertainment.

Jatu Gray and Sharea Ayers joined us in studio to tell us more about it, along with the Choralettes from the Detroit School of Arts. You can hear more from them in the video player above. and get more information online here.