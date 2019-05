- Detroit Lions Director of Football Education Chris Fritzsching joined us this morning to talk the 2019 Lions Summer Football Camp. Watch in the video player above.

The camp gets underway next week. Registration is open for this 20-plus city tour of Michigan. Detroit Lions current or alumni player appearances are expected at every camp date throughout the summer. Each camp registration includes two tickets to a 2019 Detroit Lions home preseason game.

This summer will mark the 16th year of the camps teaching the fundamentals and benefits of the game, while also emphasizing six educational components of USA Football's Heads Up Football program including blocking, shoulder tackling, proper equipment fitting, concussion recognition and response, heat preparedness and hydration.

Detroit Lions Football Camps and Academies are open to boys and girls, ages 4-18, are non-contact and fundamental, and designed to improve beginning, intermediate or advanced skill levels. Camps and mini-camps provide fundamental instruction on all positions for both sides of the football. Academies focus on specific positions, allow for more detailed instruction and player development.

Participants are grouped based on age and skill level. Each camp is conducted by the Detroit Lions Football Camp coaching staff, who are professional educators from the collegiate and high school ranks and are Heads Up Football certified coaches.

Find more information at https://www.detroitlions.com/football-education/summer-camps. Parents can also call 313-262-2248 for additional information and registration.