We talk about health all of the time - but mental health can be so easily overlooked, especially for busy moms. But one photographer is making a difference in a way many wouldn't expect.

Family photoshoots, corporate headshots, senior pictures; these are all of the kinds of sessions you would expect in Ally Cohen's West Bloomfield studio at Frameable Faces - but sometimes she puts her focus on a different location.

"There's lots of laughing; it's just fun and once that guards down, that's where the magic happens," Cohen says. Women from all over Metro Detroit come to her to bare it all in boudoir photoshoots."It's a really empowering thing for women to do. Especially now, women aren't seeing themselves as sexy - in the way that I see them, as the other people that really know them see them," she says. "Most people are very, very nervous. It's nerve-wracking to take your clothes off or be in sexy lingerie in front of a stranger with a camera."