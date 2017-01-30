Preventing child injury, death from furniture tip-overs Kids Health and Safety sponsored by DMC and Kohls Cares Preventing child injury, death from furniture tip-overs An unsecured TV or furniture can fall and cause a silent death, as a child cushions the fall of the TV or furniture.

Every 30 minutes, a child in the U.S. is injured as a result of a furniture or TV tip-over. Every two weeks a child dies from a TV tip-over in the U.S. Since 2015, 28 children have been treated at Children's Hospital of Michigan as a result of a TV or furniture tip-over-one child spent several days in ICU with life-altering injuries.

Joann Moss, an injury prevention coordinator at the Children's Hospital of Michigan, joined us in studio to give us some life-saving tips to protect our kids from falling furniture.

Flat screen TVs should be wall-mounted in a stud or anchored to low, sturdy furniture with appropriate brackets or straps.

Place heavy, old-style TVs on a low (less than 30") and sturdy piece of furniture appropriate for the TV's size and weight.

Recycle unused old TVs. To find a recycle location near you go to www.GreenerGadgets.org

Use brackets, braces or wall straps to anchor unstable furniture (i.e. dressers, entertainment centers) to a stud in the wall or floor.

Install stops on dresser drawers to keep them from being pulled all the way out.

Put heavier items in bottom drawers.

Make sure free-standing kitchen appliances are installed with anti-tip brackets.

Don't put remote controls, toys, food or items that might tempt children to climb on TV stands or furniture.

Keep all TV/cable/electric cords out of children's reach.

Children should always be supervised, especially in rooms where these safety tips have not been followed.

For more information, go to: www.ChildrensDMC.org/KIPP; www.anchorit.gov/; or www.safekids.org/tip/tv-and-furniture-tip-over-prevention-tips/.